pMD®️ Launches New Website Reflecting Shift to End-to-End Healthcare Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pMD®, a company that provides end-to-end solutions for health care providers and patients, announced they have launched a new public website that reflects the company’s expanded offerings. The first ground-up redesign in over a decade, this site puts pMD’s customers and employees in the spotlight to showcase the company’s approach to unparalleled service.







Since the previous website was created, pMD has expanded far beyond mobile rounding and charge capture software . It now offers a full suite of solutions for medical practices including telehealth , patient engagement , secure communication , practice management and RCM / medical billing services . The old site was overflowing with all this new information, and it didn’t reflect the company’s orientation towards exceptional services combined with innovative software to deliver a complete solution.



The breaking point for the old site came with the launch of pMD’s Revenue Cycle Management solution. This was the company’s first solution with an equal emphasis on service and technology, and it has changed the company dramatically. In just 8 months since the start of 2022, pMD’s recurring revenue from RCM has more than tripled - a phenomenon unprecedented in the history of pMD. This increased emphasis on services has reconnected pMD to its first principles, changing everything from the company’s hiring process and workflow engine to - at last - its website.

“We went from a mobile rounding app in doctors’ pockets to solutions that run an entire practice and allow doctors to connect with their patients,” said Adam Kenney, SVP of Technology at pMD. “Our new site allows visitors to understand the breadth of problems we solve as well as the services we offer. We hope this spreads the word that we can power an entire practice now, from the front desk to the billing department, freeing up clinicians and administrators to focus on patient care.”

About pMD

For over 20 years, pMD has developed diverse products and services in its mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives. With pMD's HIPAA-compliant secure communication, telehealth, charge capture, and revenue cycle management solutions, health care teams have a reliable partner to help them maximize efficiency, collaboration, and revenue. pMD interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD is committed to providing exceptional customer service. For more information, contact pMD or visit www.pmd.com .

