OTC: DRCR, Swifty Global (Dear Cashmere Holding Company) Confirms the Completion of Its Two-Year Audit

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a technology company focused on creating groundbreaking solutions in the Financial and Sports Betting Sectors. The company has developed two disruptive mobile applications (apps) for sports predictions and a digital wallet which encompasses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Transactions.



As a company with revolutionary technology which is experiencing rapid growth and carries resultant high revenue expectations, Swifty aims to be subject to the full reporting requirements of the SEC when it releases future quarterly reports and completes the large deals in its pipeline. Therefore, Swifty’s 2020 and 2021 financials have now been audited.

Swifty is now preparing the relevant documentation for submission to become fully reporting.

Following this effectiveness, the company plans to change its registered name and apply for an up listing to the OTCQB market.

Swifty Global CEO, James Gibbons, said: “I am immensely proud of what our team and auditors have accomplished in getting this audit completed so efficiently. While we are working hard behind the scenes on our technology and deal completions, we are already busy with the next steps towards becoming fully reporting. We look forward to continued transparency with our current and new Shareholders as well as our Customers. These are the foundational steps in the building of a mega business worth billions, and we continue on our growth path towards up listing to a big board exchange.”

In the next few days, Swifty Gaming will be soft launching its Sportsbook and Casino. The Sportsbook will be available in all major markets for both pre-match and in-play markets. The Casino will feature over 200+ games including Blackjack, Baccarat, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Dragon Tiger, Sic Bo, and Dragon Wheel. It will also feature Slots and Scratch cards.

