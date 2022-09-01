BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Centric Financial Corporation (OTC - CFCX), Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - GMTX), BBQ Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - BBQ), Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq – AAWW)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Centric Financial Corporation (OTC - CFCX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Centric will be acquired by First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (“First Commonwealth”) (NYSE - FCF). Centric Financial shareholders will receive, for each Centric Financial share, 1.09 shares of First Commonwealth common stock in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $16.20 per share, or approximately $144 million in the aggregate, based upon the preceding 10-day volume weighted average closing stock price of First Commonwealth as of Monday, August 29, 2022. The investigation concerns whether the Centric Financial Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether First Commonwealth is paying too little for the Company.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - GMTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Gemini will merge with Disc Medicine, Inc. (“Disc”). Pre-merger Gemini shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company and pre-merger Disc shareholders are expected to own approximately 72% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Gemini Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - BBQ)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, BBQ will be acquired by MTY Food Group Inc. (“MTY”). BBQ Holdings shareholders will receive $17.25 in cash for each share of BBQ Holdings common stock they own, in a deal valued at approximately $200 million, including BBQ Holdings’ net debt. The investigation concerns whether the BBQ Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether MTY is paying too little for the Company.

Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq – AAWW)

Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas will be acquired by an investor group (“the Consortium”) led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (NYSE - APO) together with investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company and Hill City Capital in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of approximately $5.2 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas shareholders will receive $102.50 per share in cash for each share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Atlas Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Consortium is paying too little for the Company.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.