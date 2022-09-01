Acutus Medical Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, granted an equity award on September 1, 2022 that was approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Company’s 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to one individual hired by Acutus in August 2022. The equity award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The employee received 2,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). One-fourth of the RSUs granted to each employee will vest yearly on each anniversary of the grant date, such that the RSUs granted to the employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the grant date, in each case, subject to such employee’s continued employment with Acutus on such vesting date.

Acutus is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase the Company’s systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States and globally, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Acutus’ response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.