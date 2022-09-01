Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference

BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings and a fireside chat presentation at the 17th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference taking place in Everett, MA from September 7-9, 2022.
Fireside Chat Details:
|Date:
|Thursday, September 8, 2022
|Time:
|11:35 am -12:05 pm ET
|Presenters:
|Ian Mortimer, President and CEO
Chris Von Seggern, CCO
A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.
“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.
