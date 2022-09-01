Revolution Medicines Strengthens Senior Management Team with Promotions and a New Hire

Company Promotes Jack Anders to Chief Financial Officer and Jeff Cislini to General Counsel



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced two senior management promotions, as well as the addition of a new member to its leadership team. Jack Anders, who previously served as the company’s senior vice president, finance and principal financial and accounting officer, has been promoted to chief financial officer, and Jeff Cislini, formerly vice president, deputy general counsel, has been promoted to senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Additionally, Daniel Simon will join the company as chief business officer in early September.

Mr. Anders has more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience. Since joining Revolution Medicines in 2018, he has been instrumental in helping build and lead its finance and accounting functions through its maturation into a clinical-stage company with a broad pipeline of novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. Before joining Revolution Medicines, he served as vice president of finance at Depomed, Inc., where he spent 12 years in various leadership roles including financial planning and analysis, commercial finance, and accounting. During this period, he supported multiple product launches, multiple product acquisitions and divestitures, and capital raises totaling over $1 billion. Mr. Anders started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and subsequently held various managerial roles in finance and accounting at Elan Pharmaceuticals, Yahoo! and Novellus Systems.

Mr. Cislini has more than 20 years of experience advising on a wide range of legal topics, including corporate governance, securities law, contracts, compliance, intellectual property, privacy and employment law. He joined Revolution Medicines in 2020 as its deputy general counsel and has served as the company’s senior legal advisor during his tenure. Before joining Revolution Medicines, Mr. Cislini served as a vice president at Atara Biotherapeutics. Prior to his in-house career, Mr. Cislini worked at the law firms of O’Melveny & Myers and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where he focused on general corporate and transactional matters.

Mr. Simon possesses more than 15 years of life science industry experience with expertise spanning business development, strategy, and operations. In his new role as Revolution Medicines’ chief business officer, he will initially be responsible for strategic planning, portfolio analysis, pre-commercialization assessment and planning, and companion diagnostic strategies. Mr. Simon joins Revolution Medicines from Guardant Health where he most recently served as the company’s senior vice president, biopharma business development. During his tenure, he is credited with developing and leading a new business unit supporting more than 100 biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and 400 clinical trials using Guardant’s liquid biopsy platform to help accelerate drug development. Mr. Simon began his career at McKinsey & Company in London, working in the pharmaceutical and medical products group, where he led client work in business strategy, innovation, business development, and operations, and subsequently worked in corporate development at Onyx Pharmaceuticals before its acquisition by Amgen.

“The promotions of Jack and Jeff are well-deserved and speak to the important contributions that they have each made to the success of Revolution Medicines as members of the management team. They are both well prepared for their new leadership positions and we look forward to their continued impact on the trajectory of the company,” said Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines. “We are also excited to welcome Daniel to the Revolution Medicines team as the company’s first chief business officer. His background in corporate strategy and track record in operational leadership at a leading provider in molecular oncology diagnostics make him well suited for this new role, which will focus on ensuring that our business strategy creates the most value from the breadth and pace of our R&D progress against RAS-addicted cancers.”

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI) and RMC-6291(KRASG12C) are in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) and RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements plans for Daniel Simon to join the company as its chief business officer, and the role of Revolution Medicines’ chief business officer that is expected to focus on ensuring that Revolution Medicines’ business strategy creates the most value for the breadth and pace of its R&D progress against RAS-addicted cancers. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the company’s programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, the company’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on the company’s business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2022, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

