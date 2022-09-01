HashiCorp Announces Second Quarter Financial Results of Fiscal Year 2023

Second quarter revenue totaled $113.9 million, representing an increase of 52% year-over-year;

Trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention rate was 134% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up from 124% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Second quarter total GAAP RPO totaled $476.0 million, representing an increase of 50% year-over-year; second quarter current GAAP RPO totaled $304.3 million, representing an increase of 53% year-over-year.

Second quarter total non-GAAP RPO totaled $498.4 million, representing an increase of 48% year-over-year; second quarter current non-GAAP RPO totaled $324.3 million, representing an increase of 50% year-over-year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023, ended July 31, 2022.

“Global enterprises continue to invest in their cloud programs, which are critical to their long term business goals. Our second quarter of fiscal 2023 results reflect the strength of this trend, with revenue growth of 52% year-over-year,” said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp.

“We remain focused on enabling our customers with new enhancements to our product suite including compliance features for Terraform, zero trust identity management on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform with Boundary, and further integration among our products to support the adoption of platform teams,” said McJannet.

“In the second quarter of fiscal 2023 we saw customers affirm their commitment to HashiCorp’s cloud automation products, with a strong trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate of 134%,” said Navam Welihinda, CFO, HashiCorp.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $113.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up 52% from $75.1 million in the same period last year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $92.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, representing an 81% gross margin, compared to a GAAP gross profit of $62.2 million and an 83% gross margin in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $96.1 million in the second quarter fiscal 2023, representing an 84% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $62.3 million and an 83% non-GAAP gross margin in the same period last year.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $78.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to GAAP operating loss of $25.1 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was $36.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $23.6 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $74.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss of $24.9 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $32.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $23.4 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss per Share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.40 based on 185.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.37 based on 66.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.17 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.35 in the same period last year.

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO): Total GAAP RPO was $476.0 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $317.4 million at the end of the same period last year. The current portion of GAAP RPO was $304.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $198.6 million at the end of the same period last year. Total non-GAAP RPO was $498.4 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $335.8 million at the end of the same period last year. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO was $324.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $215.7 million at the end of the same period last year.

Cash: Net cash used in operating activities was $57.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $28.5 million used in operating activities in the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,291.8 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $244.1 million at the end of the same period last year.

Reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to the most comparable non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the tables included in this release.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter and Recent Operating Highlights

Key Metrics:

HashiCorp ended the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with 3,612 customers, up from 3,240 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter and 2,101 customers at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022.





The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with 734 customers with equal or greater than $100,000 in ARR, up from 704 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter and 558 customers at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022.





Customers equal to or greater than $100,000 in ARR represented 88% of total revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 88% in the previous fiscal quarter and 87% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.





Quarterly subscription revenue from HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) reached $10.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, increased from $8.8 million in the previous fiscal quarter and increased from $3.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.





The Company's trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention rate was 134% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up from 133% in the previous fiscal quarter.

Second Quarter Highlights:

During the second quarter, HashiCorp continued to invest across its product portfolio, including the following products enhancements:

HashiCorp Terraform Cloud: Drift Detection, which provides continuous checks against infrastructure state to detect and notify when there are changes, minimizing risk, downtime, and costs, became generally available on Terraform Cloud.





HashiCorp Consul: HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) Consul on Microsoft Azure became generally available and can support production workloads running on Azure. This announcement marks the latest milestone in the HashiCorp and Microsoft collaboration, providing a fully managed, cloud-based service mesh solution.





HashiCorp Boundary: HCP Boundary, the HashiCorp-managed service to help organizations standardize secure remote access to critical infrastructure regardless of where it resides, became available in public beta.





HashiCorp Vault: Vault 1.10, which added login multi-factor authentication support, promoted Vault as an OpenID Connect provider to generally available status, and added support for public key infrastructure to use hardware security modules. Vault was evaluated as conformant with the Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 standards, achieving FIPS 140-2 Compliance. The HashiCorp Vault ecosystem continued to show strong growth with 12 new HCP, Enterprise, and open source integrations, including with MongoDB, Yugabyte, and TraefikLabs.





Awards: 2022 Microsoft Open Source Software on Azure Partner of the Year Award (U.S. winner); 2022 Microsoft Open Source Software on Azure Partner of the Year Award (global finalist); Fortune Best Places to Work in the Bay Area; Fortune Best Places to Work for Millennials; and Comparably Best CEOs for Diversity.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $110 - $112 million

Non-GAAP operating loss of $66 - $63 million

Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.32 - $0.30

Weighted Average Fully Diluted Shares of 187.4 million

For the full fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $442 - $448 million

Non-GAAP operating loss of $198 - $194 million

Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.97 - $0.95

Weighted Average Fully Diluted Shares of 186.2 million

HashiCorp has not reconciled its expectations as to third quarter and fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Due to the limited public trading history and significant volatility in the price of HashiCorp’s common stock, certain items, which could be material, cannot be calculated without unreasonable efforts. In particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense specific to our equity compensation awards and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are directly impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price, which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

HashiCorp will host a conference call Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. PDT to discuss HashiCorp’s financial results and financial guidance. The live conference call may be accessed by registering using the link available on our investor relations site at ir.hashicorp.com.

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on HashiCorp’s investor relations site at ir.hashicorp.com.

HashiCorp will host a Financial Analyst Day Oct. 5, 2022. This event will be held in conjunction with our HashiConf Global conference taking place in Los Angeles, California. The event is expected to start at approximately 10:30 a.m. PDT and conclude at 4 p.m. PDT. A live webcast will be accessible from the HashiCorp investor relations website at ir.hashicorp.com. A replay of the presentations will be available following the completion of the event.

About HashiCorp, Inc.

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud for infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.



All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements including, among others, statements about our financial outlook for the third quarter and full year of fiscal 2023. In some cases you can identify forward- looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market opportunity and our ability to benefit from it, market and customer trends, including continued adoption by our customers of their multi-cloud strategies, our customers’ confidence in our products, and our outlook related to the third quarter and fiscal year 2023. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, HashiCorp and its business as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated June 9, 2022 and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for HashiCorp to differ materially from those contained in HashiCorp’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and HashiCorp specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have disclosed non-GAAP gross profit of subscription revenue and non-GAAP gross profit of professional services and other, non-GAAP gross margin of subscription revenue and non-GAAP gross margin of professional services and other, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP free cash flow and total and current non-GAAP RPOs, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure at the end of this release.

We calculate non-GAAP gross profit for subscription revenue and professional services and other as GAAP gross profit before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, and stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP gross margin for subscription revenue and professional services and other as GAAP gross margin before the impact of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, and stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative) as GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative) before the impact of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, and stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, and stock-based compensation expense. We calculate non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, and stock-based compensation expense.

We calculate non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average shares outstanding.

We calculated non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue is calculated as non-GAAP free cash flow divided by total revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP RPOs as RPOs plus customer deposits, which are refundable pre-paid amounts, based on the timing of when these customer deposits are expected to be recognized as revenue in future periods. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO represents the amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.hashicorp.com.





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: License $ 15,338 $ 11,798 $ 25,682 $ 21,958 Support 84,257 58,158 163,465 110,888 Cloud-hosted services 10,637 3,762 19,469 6,342 Subscription revenue 110,232 73,718 208,616 139,188 Professional services and other 3,631 1,395 6,144 2,837 Total revenue 113,863 75,113 214,760 142,025 Cost of revenue: Cost of license 360 45 753 130 Cost of support 12,272 8,242 23,110 16,684 Cost of cloud-hosted services 5,699 2,626 10,529 5,197 Cost of subscription revenue 18,331 10,913 34,392 22,011 Cost of professional services and other 3,209 2,006 6,537 3,584 Total cost of revenue 21,540 12,919 40,929 25,595 Gross profit 92,323 62,194 173,831 116,430 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 87,674 49,993 167,926 88,869 Research and development 47,885 24,914 95,060 43,048 General and administrative 35,383 12,386 67,906 25,028 Total operating expenses 170,942 87,293 330,892 156,945 Loss from operations (78,619 ) (25,099 ) (157,061 ) (40,515 ) Interest income 3,926 46 4,542 199 Other income (expenses), net 66 (51 ) (40 ) (110 ) Loss before income taxes (74,627 ) (25,104 ) (152,559 ) (40,426 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 137 (203 ) 422 61 Net loss $ (74,764 ) $ (24,901 ) $ (152,981 ) $ (40,487 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.61 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 185,211,526 66,466,383 184,113,824 66,076,683





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

As of July 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,291,834 $ 1,355,828 Accounts receivable, net 111,604 126,812 Deferred contract acquisition costs 36,219 32,205 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,935 17,744 Total current assets 1,458,592 1,532,589 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 72,800 57,126 Other assets, non-current 35,959 33,960 Total assets $ 1,567,351 $ 1,623,675 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,223 $ 14,267 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,371 7,672 Accrued compensation and benefits 54,978 56,939 Deferred revenue 213,385 206,416 Customer deposits 22,348 23,383 Total current liabilities 309,305 308,677 Deferred revenue, non-current 13,427 16,873 Other liabilities, non-current 14,389 15,834 Total liabilities 337,121 341,384 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively; 60,917,058 and 30,596,695 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Class B common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 200,000,000 and 200,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively; 125,403,087 and 151,569,865 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,889,310 1,788,390 Accumulated deficit (659,083 ) (506,102 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,230,230 1,282,291 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,567,351 $ 1,623,675





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

July 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (152,981 ) $ (40,487 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 88,662 3,224 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,947 920 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,416 1,087 Other (19 ) 34 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,227 18,966 Deferred contract acquisition costs (19,688 ) (16,204 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,175 ) (2,963 ) Accounts payable (3,044 ) 146 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,741 ) (937 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (1,961 ) 15,071 Deferred revenue 3,523 (1,192 ) Customer deposits (1,035 ) (3,831 ) Net cash used in operating activities (70,869 ) (26,166 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (72 ) (45 ) Capitalized internal-use software (3,516 ) (2,812 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,588 ) (2,857 ) Cash flows from financing activities Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (202 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 2,166 2,338 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 8,501 - Net cash provided by financing activities 10,465 2,338 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (63,992 ) (26,685 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 1,357,613 272,576 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 1,293,621 $ 245,891 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 408 $ 296 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 1,874 $ 1,535 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Unpaid deferred offering costs $ - $ 1,779 Capitalized stock-based compensation expense $ 1,788 $ -





HashiCorp, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA

(amounts in thousands, except share, per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of cost of revenue: GAAP cost of subscription revenue $ 18,331 $ 10,913 $ 34,392 $ 22,011 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software (222 ) - (391 ) - Less: Stock-based compensation expense (2,907 ) (81 ) (5,506 ) (190 ) Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenue $ 15,202 $ 10,832 $ 28,495 $ 21,821 GAAP cost of professional services and other $ 3,209 $ 2,006 $ 6,537 $ 3,584 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (652 ) (12 ) (1,380 ) (24 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other $ 2,557 $ 1,994 $ 5,157 $ 3,560 GAAP cost of revenue $ 21,540 $ 12,919 $ 40,929 $ 25,595 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software (222 ) - (391 ) - Less: Stock-based compensation expense (3,559 ) (93 ) (6,886 ) (214 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 17,759 $ 12,826 $ 33,652 $ 25,381 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit of subscription revenue $ 91,901 $ 62,805 $ 174,224 $ 117,177 Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 222 - 391 - Add: Stock-based compensation expense 2,907 81 5,506 190 Non-GAAP gross profit of subscription revenue $ 95,030 $ 62,886 $ 180,121 $ 117,367 GAAP gross margin of subscription revenue 81 % 84 % 81 % 83 % Non-GAAP gross margin of subscription revenue 83 % 84 % 84 % 83 % GAAP gross profit of professional services and other $ 422 $ (611 ) $ (393 ) $ (747 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 652 12 1,380 24 Non-GAAP gross profit of professional services and other $ 1,074 $ (599 ) $ 987 $ (723 ) GAAP gross margin of professional services and other 13 % (30 %) (6 %) (21 %) Non-GAAP gross margin of professional services and other 33 % (30 %) 15 % (20 %) GAAP gross profit $ 92,323 $ 62,194 $ 173,831 $ 116,430 Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 222 - 391 - Add: Stock-based compensation expense 3,559 93 6,886 214 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 96,104 $ 62,287 $ 181,108 $ 116,644 GAAP gross margin 81 % 83 % 81 % 82 % Non-GAAP gross margin 84 % 83 % 84 % 82 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 87,674 $ 49,993 $ 167,926 $ 88,869 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (14,421 ) (531 ) (28,814 ) (1,223 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 73,253 $ 49,462 $ 139,112 $ 87,646 GAAP research and development $ 47,885 $ 24,914 $ 95,060 $ 43,048 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (10,507 ) (413 ) (25,245 ) (836 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 37,378 $ 24,501 $ 69,815 $ 42,212 GAAP general and administrative $ 35,383 $ 12,386 $ 67,906 $ 25,028 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (13,916 ) (461 ) (27,717 ) (951 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 21,467 $ 11,925 $ 40,189 $ 24,077 Reconciliation of loss from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (78,619 ) $ (25,099 ) $ (157,061 ) $ (40,515 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 222 - 391 - Add: Stock-based compensation expense 42,403 1,498 88,662 3,224 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (35,994 ) $ (23,601 ) $ (68,008 ) $ (37,291 ) GAAP operating margin (69 %) (33 %) (73 %) (29 %) Non-GAAP operating margin (32 %) (31 %) (32 %) (26 %)





Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share: GAAP net loss $ (74,764 ) $ (24,901 ) $ (152,981 ) $ (40,487 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 222 - 391 - Add: Stock-based compensation expense 42,403 1,498 88,662 3,224 Non-GAAP net loss $ (32,139 ) $ (23,403 ) $ (63,928 ) $ (37,263 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.61 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.61 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs - - 0.01 - Add: Stock-based compensation expense 0.23 0.02 0.48 0.05 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 185,211,526 66,466,383 184,113,824 66,076,683 Non-GAAP free cash flow GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (57,150 ) $ (28,524 ) $ (70,869 ) $ (26,166 ) Add: purchases of property and equipment (59 ) (43 ) (72 ) (45 ) Add: capitalized internal-use software (1,924 ) (1,427 ) (3,516 ) (2,812 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (59,133 ) $ (29,994 ) $ (74,457 ) $ (29,023 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue (52 %) (40 %) (35 %) (20 %) TTM Total Revenue $ 393,504 $ 259,087 $ 393,504 $ 259,087 TTM Free Cash flow (108,245 ) (46,162 ) (108,245 ) (46,162 ) TTM Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue (28 %) (18 %) (28 %) (18 %)





HashiCorp, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RPOS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of July 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 GAAP RPOs GAAP short-term RPOs $ 304,265 $ 268,911 GAAP long-term RPOs 171,780 159,923 Total GAAP RPOs $ 476,045 $ 428,834 Add: Customer deposits Customer deposits expected to be recognized within the next 12 months $ 20,054 $ 20,324 Customer deposits expected to be recognized after the next 12 months 2,294 3,059 Total customer deposits $ 22,348 $ 23,383 Non-GAAP RPOs Non-GAAP short-term RPOs $ 324,319 $ 289,235 Non-GAAP long-term RPOs 174,074 162,982 Total Non-GAAP RPOs $ 498,393 $ 452,217







HashiCorp, Inc.

PRESENTATION OF KEY BUSINESS METRICS

(dollars in millions, except customers and percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 October 31, 2021 January 31, 2022 April 30, 2022 July 31, 2022 Number of customers (as of end of period) 2,101 2,392 2,715 3,240 3,612 Number of customers equal or greater than $100,000 in ARR 558 595 655 704 734 Non-GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations ($M) $ 335.8 $ 368.0 $ 452.2 $ 457.6 $ 498.4 Quarterly subscription revenue from HCP ($M) $ 3.7 $ 5.4 $ 6.9 $ 8.8 $ 10.6 Trailing four quarters average Net Dollar Revenue Retention Rate 124 % 127 % 131 % 133 % 134 % Trailing twelve months Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue (18 %) (22 %) (20 %) (22 %) (28 %)





HashiCorp, Inc.

PRESENTATION OF KEY Historical Financial Data

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 October 31, 2021 January 31, 2022 April 30, 2022 July 31, 2022 Revenue $ 75.1 $ 82.2 $ 96.5 $ 100.9 $ 113.9 Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (30.0 ) $ (24.9 ) $ (8.9 ) $ (15.3 ) $ (59.1 )

Investor Contact

Alex Kurtz

HashiCorp

ir@hashicorp.com

Media Contact

Kate Lehman

HashiCorp

media@hashicorp.com

