ABM Completes Acquisition of RavenVolt, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) a leading provider of integrated facility services and solutions, announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of RavenVolt, Inc. ("RavenVolt"), a leading nationwide provider of advanced turn-key microgrid systems utilized by diversified commercial and industrial customers, national retailers, utilities, and municipalities. RavenVolt will become part of ABM’s Technical Solutions industry group.



About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers, entertainment venues, and more. Founded in 1909, ABM today has annualized revenue exceeding $7 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

CONTACT

Investor Relations:

Paul Goldberg

212-297-9721

ir@abm.com

Media:

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com