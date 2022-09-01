Bumble Inc. to Participate in Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conference:



Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

New York, NY

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Fireside Chat at 1:30 p.m. ET

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com.

About Bumble Inc.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz.

