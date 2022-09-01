Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2022 Guidance

Robust Revenue Growth of ~16% Year-Over-Year

Margin Expansion Realized in NAF and NACC

Significant Increase in Earnings

Repaid $25 Million in Bank Debt

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Remain Strong

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended July 31, 2022.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July, 31 ($ in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $324.0 $279.9 $914.0 $780.4 Gross Margin $72.6 $60.0 $201.0 $175.7 Gross Margin % 22.4% 21.4% 22.0% 22.5% Net Income $25.9 $13.6 $63.7 $36.0 Diluted EPS $0.78 $0.41 $1.91 $1.08 Adjusted Net Income $26.2 $14.2 $64.0 $37.8 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.79 $0.42 $1.92 $1.13 Adjusted EBITDA $44.2 $32.9 $113.8 $89.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.6% 11.8% 12.5% 11.5% Cash Provided by Operating Activities $51.7 $18.5 $49.9 $47.4 Free Cash Flow $46.0 $12.3 $30.4 $31.4

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are proud of the results we posted for the third quarter, especially considering the ongoing inflationary challenges and macro-related uncertainties. Demand for our products held up nicely for most of the third quarter and results reflected the benefit from our pass-through pricing strategy; however, we did start to experience some softness in demand in Europe towards the end of July.

“Free Cash Flow increased significantly during the third quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. The improvement in Free Cash Flow was driven by a meaningful increase in net income. We were able to repay $25 million of bank debt and repurchase $5 million of our common stock during the quarter. Overall, our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong. We will continue to focus on generating cash, maintaining a healthy balance sheet, opportunistically repurchasing our stock and evaluating growth opportunities.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section and the reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to cash provided by operating activities for additional information)

Third Quarter 2022 Results Summary

Quanex reported net sales of $324.0 million during the three months ended July 31, 2022, which represents growth of 15.8% compared to $279.9 million for the same period of 2021. The increase was mostly attributable to higher prices related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation. More specifically, the Company realized net sales growth of 25.0% in its North American Fenestration segment, 17.0% in its North American Cabinet Components segment and 8.7% in its European Fenestration segment, excluding the foreign exchange impact. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings for the three months ended July 31, 2022 was largely due to increased pricing and surcharges related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation and higher volumes in the North American Fenestration segment.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of July 31, 2022, Quanex had total debt of $38.0 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to 0.1x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity increased to $332.0 million as of July 31, 2022, consisting of $50.0 million in cash on hand plus availability under its new Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2027, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company repurchased 216,000 shares of common stock for approximately $5.0 million at an average price of $23.29 per share during the three months ended July 31, 2022. As of July 31, 2022, approximately $68.4 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

Mr. Wilson commented, “We are reaffirming guidance for fiscal 2022, which is based on our strong results year-to-date coupled with ongoing conversations with our customers. Overall, demand for our products is still relatively healthy, but in addition to the softness in Europe we are starting to see signs of softness in North America, mainly in our cabinet components business. For the fourth quarter of this year, we now expect ~15% revenue growth in our North American Fenestration segment and low-single digit revenue growth in our North American Cabinet Components segment. Due to continued softness in Europe and the foreign exchange impact, we expect revenue to decline by ~15% in our European Fenestration segment in the fourth quarter. As a reminder, on a consolidated basis, we guided to net sales of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion, which we expect will generate approximately $150 million to $155 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2022.

Longer-term, the underlying fundamentals remain positive for the residential housing industry in North America and in the markets we serve in Europe. Our balance sheet is strong and we are well-positioned to weather any storm, and we are also prepared to execute on our plan and create further value for shareholders over time.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex's leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company's credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company's residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's financial and cash management performance.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words "estimated," "expect," "could," "should," "believe," "will," "might," or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex's products, the Company's future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex's industry, and the Company's future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex's future performance, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors".

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July, 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 324,037 $ 279,877 $ 913,970 $ 780,381 Cost of sales 251,446 219,866 712,931 604,723 Selling, general and administrative 28,822 27,766 87,774 88,299 Restructuring charges - - - 39 Depreciation and amortization 9,734 10,683 30,554 32,543 Operating income 34,035 21,562 82,711 54,777 Interest expense (724 ) (597 ) (1,849 ) (1,988 ) Other, net 398 188 905 645 Income before income taxes 33,709 21,153 81,767 53,434 Income tax expense (7,801 ) (7,474 ) (18,098 ) (17,352 ) Net income $ 25,908 $ 13,679 $ 63,669 $ 36,082 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.79 $ 0.41 $ 1.92 $ 1.09 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.41 $ 1.91 $ 1.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,999 33,359 33,093 33,194 Diluted 33,173 33,650 33,256 33,518 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 $ 0.24





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,030 $ 40,061 Accounts receivable, net 109,467 108,309 Inventories, net 138,237 92,529 Prepaid and other current assets 8,651 8,148 Total current assets 306,385 249,047 Property, plant and equipment, net 175,404 178,630 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,722 52,708 Goodwill 141,249 149,205 Intangible assets, net 69,670 82,410 Other assets 5,177 5,323 Total assets $ 743,607 $ 717,323 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 84,527 $ 86,765 Accrued liabilities 51,453 56,156 Income taxes payable 13,709 6,038 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,070 846 Current operating lease liabilities 7,972 8,196 Total current liabilities 158,731 158,001 Long-term debt 55,458 52,094 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 38,768 45,367 Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 4,498 4,737 Deferred income taxes 21,086 21,965 Other liabilities 14,929 15,377 Total liabilities 293,470 297,541 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 373 373 Additional paid-in-capital 251,359 254,162 Retained earnings 315,471 259,718 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,365 ) (21,770 ) Treasury stock at cost (75,701 ) (72,701 ) Total stockholders’ equity 450,137 419,782 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 743,607 $ 717,323





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended July, 31 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 63,669 $ 36,082 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,554 32,543 Stock-based compensation 1,707 1,470 Deferred income tax 505 5,429 Other, net 2,647 5,485 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (5,306 ) (8,277 ) Increase in inventory (48,280 ) (32,113 ) Increase in other current assets (824 ) (2,768 ) Increase in accounts payable 2,765 1,600 (Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities (4,721 ) 12,521 Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable 7,522 (5,158 ) Decrease in deferred pension and postretirement benefits (239 ) (158 ) Increase in other long-term liabilities 32 962 Other, net (177 ) (183 ) Cash provided by operating activities 49,854 47,435 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (19,488 ) (16,006 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 134 3,138 Cash used for investing activities (19,354 ) (12,868 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 70,500 - Repayments of credit facility borrowings (70,500 ) (45,000 ) Debt issuance costs (1,210 ) - Repayments of other long-term debt (1,301 ) (502 ) Common stock dividends paid (7,916 ) (8,017 ) Issuance of common stock 502 16,272 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (1,412 ) (492 ) Purchase of treasury stock (6,600 ) (5,741 ) Cash used for financing activities (17,937 ) (43,480 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,594 ) 955 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,969 (7,958 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 40,061 51,621 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 50,030 $ 43,663





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by (used for) operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July, 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities 51,735 18,475 $49,854 $47,435 Capital expenditures (5,703 ) (6,207 ) (19,488 ) (16,006 ) Free Cash Flow $46,032 $12,268 $30,366 $31,429 The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of July 31, 2022 2021 Revolving credit facility $38,000 $58,000 Finance lease obligations 20,105 15,951 Total debt(1) 58,105 73,951 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 50,030 43,663 Net Debt $8,075 $30,288 (1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS July 31, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2022

July 31, 2021

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net income as reported $ 25,908 $ 0.78 $ 13,679 $ 0.41 $ 63,669 $ 1.91 $ 36,082 $ 1.08 Net income reconciling items from below 257 $ 0.01 512 $ 0.01 291 $ 0.01 1,686 $ 0.05 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 26,165 $ 0.79 $ 14,191 $ 0.42 $ 63,960 $ 1.92 $ 37,768 $ 1.13 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

July 31, 2022

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2021

Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2022

Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2021

Reconciliation

Reconciliation

Reconciliation

Reconciliation

Net income as reported $ 25,908 $ 13,679 $ 63,669 $ 36,082 Income tax expense 7,801 7,474 18,098 17,352 Other, net (398 ) (188 ) (905 ) (645 ) Interest expense 724 597 1,849 1,988 Depreciation and amortization 9,734 10,683 30,554 32,543 EBITDA 43,769 32,245 113,265 87,320 EBITDA reconciling items from below 419 682 550 2,160 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,188 $ 32,927 $ 113,815 $ 89,480 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

July 31, 2022

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2021

Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2022

Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2021

Income Statement

Reconciling Items

Income Statement

Reconciling Items

Income Statement

Reconciling Items

Income Statement

Reconciling Items

Net sales $ 324,037 $ - $ 279,877 $ - $ 913,970 $ - $ 780,381 $ - Cost of sales 251,446 - 219,866 (307 ) (1) 712,931 - 604,723 (307 ) (1) Selling, general and administrative 28,822 (419 ) (2) 27,766 (375 ) (2) 87,774 (550 ) (2) 88,299 (1,814 ) (2) Restructuring charges - - - - - - 39 (39 ) (3) EBITDA 43,769 419 32,245 682 113,265 550 87,320 2,160 Depreciation and amortization 9,734 - 10,683 - 30,554 - 32,543 - Operating income 34,035 419 21,562 682 82,711 550 54,777 2,160 Interest expense (724 ) - (597 ) - (1,849 ) - (1,988 ) - Other, net 398 (82 ) (4) 188 79 (4) 905 (164 ) (4) 645 161 (4) Income before income taxes 33,709 337 21,153 761 81,767 386 53,434 2,321 Income tax expense (7,801 ) (80 ) (5) (7,474 ) (249 ) (5) (18,098 ) (95 ) (5) (17,352 ) (635 ) (5) Net income $ 25,908 $ 257 $ 13,679 $ 512 $ 63,669 $ 291 $ 36,082 $ 1,686 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.41 $ 1.91 $ 1.08 (1) Loss on damage to a plant caused by flooding.

(2) Transaction and advisory fees, loss on the sale of a plant.

(3) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.

(4) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses.

(5) Impact on a with and without basis.







QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SELECTED SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Unallocated Corp & Other Total Three months ended July 31, 2022 Net sales $ 184,744 $ 67,613 $ 72,480 $ (800 ) $ 324,037 Cost of sales 142,970 47,212 61,543 (279 ) 251,446 Gross Margin 41,774 20,401 10,937 (521 ) 72,591 Gross Margin % 22.6 % 30.2 % 15.1 % 22.4 % Selling, general and administrative 14,644 8,256 5,335 587 28,822 Depreciation and amortization 4,044 2,327 3,273 90 9,734 Operating income (loss) 23,086 9,818 2,329 (1,198 ) 34,035 Depreciation and amortization 4,044 2,327 3,273 90 9,734 EBITDA 27,130 12,145 5,602 (1,108 ) 43,769 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 419 419 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,130 $ 12,145 $ 5,602 $ (689 ) $ 44,188 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.7 % 18.0 % 7.7 % 13.6 % Three months ended July 31, 2021 Net sales $ 147,818 $ 71,114 $ 61,936 $ (991 ) $ 279,877 Cost of sales 116,517 49,479 54,334 (464 ) 219,866 Gross Margin 31,301 21,635 7,602 (527 ) 60,011 Gross Margin % 21.2 % 30.4 % 12.3 % 21.4 % Selling, general and administrative 13,428 7,525 5,130 1,683 27,766 Depreciation and amortization 4,571 2,646 3,390 76 10,683 Operating income (loss) 13,302 11,464 (918 ) (2,286 ) 21,562 Depreciation and amortization 4,571 2,646 3,390 76 10,683 EBITDA 17,873 14,110 2,472 (2,210 ) 32,245 Loss on the damage of a plant - 307 - - 307 Loss on sale of plant 375 - - - 375 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,248 $ 14,417 $ 2,472 $ (2,210 ) $ 32,927 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.3 % 20.3 % 4.0 % 11.8 % Nine months ended July 31, 2022 Net sales $ 509,283 $ 199,954 $ 207,711 $ (2,978 ) $ 913,970 Cost of sales 396,505 138,147 179,791 (1,512 ) 712,931 Gross Margin 112,778 61,807 27,920 (1,466 ) 201,039 Gross Margin % 22.1 % 30.9 % 13.4 % 22.0 % Selling, general and administrative 43,099 24,160 15,823 4,692 87,774 Depreciation and amortization 12,221 7,418 10,653 262 30,554 Operating income (loss) 57,458 30,229 1,444 (6,420 ) 82,711 Depreciation and amortization 12,221 7,418 10,653 262 30,554 EBITDA 69,679 37,647 12,097 (6,158 ) 113,265 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 550 550 Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,679 $ 37,647 $ 12,097 $ (5,608 ) $ 113,815 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.7 % 18.8 % 5.8 % 12.5 % Nine months ended July 31, 2021 Net sales $ 422,077 $ 181,862 $ 179,492 $ (3,050 ) $ 780,381 Cost of sales 328,278 122,631 155,370 (1,556 ) 604,723 Gross Margin 93,799 59,231 24,122 (1,494 ) 175,658 Gross Margin % 22.2 % 32.6 % 13.4 % 22.5 % Selling, general and administrative 38,944 21,559 15,372 12,424 88,299 Restructuring charges 39 - - - 39 Depreciation and amortization 14,528 7,771 9,965 279 32,543 Operating income (loss) 40,288 29,901 (1,215 ) (14,197 ) 54,777 Depreciation and amortization 14,528 7,771 9,965 279 32,543 EBITDA 54,816 37,672 8,750 (13,918 ) 87,320 Loss on the damage of a plant - 307 - - 307 Loss on sale of plant 375 - - 1,439 1,814 Restructuring charges 39 - - - 39 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,230 $ 37,979 $ 8,750 $ (12,479 ) $ 89,480 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.1 % 20.9 % 4.9 % 11.5 %





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SALES ANALYSIS

(In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July, 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 NA Fenestration: United States - fenestration $ 162,215 $ 129,291 $ 447,425 $ 369,809 International - fenestration 10,722 9,581 30,952 25,756 United States - non-fenestration 8,324 5,853 22,117 17,543 International - non-fenestration 3,483 3,093 8,789 8,969 $ 184,744 $ 147,818 $ 509,283 $ 422,077 EU Fenestration:(1) International - fenestration $ 49,041 $ 54,883 $ 148,525 $ 147,072 International - non-fenestration 18,572 16,231 51,429 34,790 $ 67,613 $ 71,114 $ 199,954 $ 181,862 NA Cabinet Components: United States - fenestration $ 4,857 $ 3,240 $ 13,288 $ 9,711 United States - non-fenestration 66,758 57,418 191,908 168,308 International - non-fenestration 865 1,278 2,515 1,473 $ 72,480 $ 61,936 $ 207,711 $ 179,492 Unallocated Corporate & Other: Eliminations $ (800 ) $ (991 ) $ (2,978 ) $ (3,050 ) $ (800 ) $ (991 ) $ (2,978 ) $ (3,050 ) Net Sales $ 324,037 $ 279,877 $ 913,970 $ 780,381 (1) Reflects reduction of $8.9 million and $11.7 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2022, respectively.







