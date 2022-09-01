Lincoln Electric Announces September 2022 Events With the Financial Community

CLEVELAND, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of September:



Morningstar Management Behind The Moat Conference

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

Thursday, September 15, 2022

7:35 am Pacific Time live webcast

Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The Morgan Stanley conference presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be available on our web site.

