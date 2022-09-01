Nevada Gold Mines Agrees to Sell Royalty Portfolio to Gold Royalty Corp. for Total Consideration of $27.5 Million

All amounts expressed in US dollars

ELKO, Nev., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Gold Mines’ (“NGM” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a portfolio of royalties (the “Portfolio”) to Gold Royalty Corp. (“Gold Royalty”) for $27.5 million.



The Portfolio consists of three royalties on the production of minerals from the Granite Creek and Bald Mountain projects located in the State of Nevada. The total consideration of $27.5 million will be satisfied through the issuance by Gold Royalty of 9,393,681 common shares (the “Consideration Shares”). Upon closing, NGM is expected to hold approximately 7.0% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold Royalty on a pro forma basis.

About Nevada Gold Mines

Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) that combined their significant assets across Nevada in 2019 to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.

