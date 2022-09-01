A Guide to DIY Decking Kits From Industry Leaders, Softwoods

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Softwoods, a family-owned South-Australian company specialising in DIY pergolas and decking kits, building with a decking kit has a number of advantages. Designed for DIY enthusiasts, during the design process many considerations have already been factored in such as engineering concerns, which means homeowners don't need to spend a lot of time on the design and planning of the decking substructure.

DIY decking kits contain everything homeowners need to build a new deck. Offering great value for money, Softwoods DIY kits are entirely custom made, allowing homeowners to choose the species of decking, balustrade, stairs and connection type. The decking kits contain everything needed to build the deck including full instructions as well as phone and email support, taking the hassle out of installation.

Before diving into a DIY decking project, Softwoods recommends homeowners ensure they are allowed to build a deck as well as any safety precautions. It's a good idea to contact the local council to see if an application for the project needs to be submitted as rules vary and generally decks over one metre off the ground and those in bushfire zones require approval.

Additionally, Softwoods says other factors come into play including distance from a boundary and strata rules, if applicable. As homeowners will need to dig holes for the posts, it is also wise to check with local authorities about pipes, cables or other hazards beneath the surface.

Taking note of the landfall over the proposed decking area is important to ensure the right sized posts are used to keep the deck level, explains Softwoods. Generally, the substructure of the decking is made of treated pine and homeowners will need to also select decking boards. Different types of materials have their pros and cons. Softwoods can help homeowners make the right choice to suit their location and budget.

Shipping DIY decking kits Australia wide, Softwoods has a handy online tool enabling customers to design their kit and have a price emailed to them within minutes. To learn more, visit Softwoods online. For more information call (08) 8346 1499.

