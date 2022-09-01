Investors in NASDAQ: TSP Shares Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation in Connection with the Lawsuit Against TuSimple Holdings Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP).

In April 2021, TuSimple Holdings Inc. conducted its initial public offering selling shares priced at $40.00 per share.



Then on August 1, 2022, an article was published entitled “Self-Driving Truck Accident Draws Attention to Safety at TuSimple: Leading autonomous-truck developer blames human error, while analysts say it is the technology; regulators are investigating[.]”



On August 31, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against TuSimple Holdings Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that defendants made materially false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, that TuSimple Holdings’ commitment to safety was significantly overstated and Defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company’s technology, that TuSimple Holdings was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors, that TuSimple Holdings there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules, that the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company’s autonomous driving technology more likely, and that the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company.

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. declined to as low as $6.71 per share on September 1, 2022.

