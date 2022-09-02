Food Waste Management Market Size is predicted to Reach at USD 64,025 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 5.7%, Owing to Increasing Use of Organic Waste for Livestock Feed and Fertilizer

BEIJING, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEIJING, September 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Global Food Waste Management Market Size accounted for USD 39,547 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 64,025 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.



Food Waste Management Market Report Key Highlights

• Global food waste management market was worth USD 39,547 million in 2021, with a 5.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

• North America food waste management market dominated with more than 37% market share in 2021.

• Among sources, municipalities and households segment occupied more than 40% of total market share.

• According to the UN Environment Programme, approximately 931 million tons of foods are wasted each year.

• Increasing government rules and regulations for greenhouse gas emissions are driving the food waste management industry

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3084

Report Coverage:

Market Food Waste Management Market Food Waste Management Market Size 2021 USD 39,547 Million Food Waste Management Market Forecast 2030 USD 64,025 Million Food Waste Management Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.7% Food Waste Management Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Food Waste Management Market Base Year 2021 Food Waste Management Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Waste Type, By Process, By Source, By Application, And By Geography Food Waste Management Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Veolia Environnement, Waste Management, Inc., Remondis SE & Co. KG, Clean Harbors, Inc., Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., SUEZ, FCC Environment Ltd., Stericycle, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, and Waste Connections, Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

According to the UNEP, around one-third of all food produced for human use around the globe each year - around 1.3 billion metric tons - is wasted or lost. Food wastage and trash cost around $680 billion in industrialized countries and 310 billion in poor countries. Food waste has become increasingly recognized as a serious global concern for the environment during the last 10 years. However, poor food waste management results in the exhaustion of natural resources, public health difficulties, contamination of oceans and rivers greenhouse emissions from landfills and dumps, and a wasted opportunity to retrieve valuable energy, minerals, organic matter, and water from wasted food. As a result, sustainable food waste management considers measures to decrease the waste that occurs before it takes place. Sustainable food waste management incorporates strategies to limit the environmental and economic consequences of food waste.

Global Food Waste Management Market Dynamics

The global food waste management market size is primarily supported by significant growth in the food and beverage sectors around the world. The increasing consumption of prepared and packaged foods by the general public has resulted in large volumes of food waste generated by restaurants, hotels, and fast-food joints, necessitating the use of food waste management systems for effective collection as well as separation of food waste at the level form. This is being aided by the ever-increasing global population with rising individual purchasing capabilities. Furthermore, the increasing amount of food waste deposited in expansive landfills has compelled governments across several nations to implement appropriate waste management services at the commercial and residential stages in order to reduce waste generation at the source and raise awareness about resource conservation. This, together with the increasing use of biomass for power generation, is producing a bright prognosis for the food waste management market growth. The growing adoption of technical breakthroughs, such as autonomous garbage collection, innovative sensor-based technologies, as well as enzyme-based food management services, is also driving the food waste management market value. Other variables influencing the food waste management market trends include growing industrialization and increased use of biodegradable waste in the manufacturing of fertilizers and animal feeds.

Besides that, as the food industry expands the market for food waste management is anticipated to rise quickly. Due to growing urbanization and industrialization, emerging countries are increasingly utilizing organic waste to make animal feed and fertilizer. Consumers are growing interested in new cuisines and uncommon culinary items such as premium coffee, tropical fruits, and international goods. The increased commerce of food and food ingredients across nations has resulted in the formation of supply chain operations, which has resulted in increased food waste and more severe administration and food management regulations. These are some of the primary drivers of the food waste management market. Furthermore, extensive Research and development efforts and expanding market industrialization of various offerings will create new opportunities for the food waste management market in the upcoming decades.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/food-waste-management-market

Market Segmentation

The global food waste management market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on waste type, process, source, and application. By waste type, the market is separated into cereals, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, fish & sea food, meat, processed food, and others. By process, the market is divided into aerobic, combustion/incineration, anaerobic, and others. By source, the market is classified into primary food producers, food distributors & suppliers, food manufacturers, food service providers, food distributors & suppliers, and municipalities & households. By application, the market is categorized into animal feed, biofuel, fertilizer, and power generation.

Global Food Waste Management Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global food waste management market. According to food waste management industry research, the Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest-growing region in the global market over the next few years. This growth is due to rising transit waste in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. India is one of the world's top food manufacturers, contributing to waste generation during consumption, processing, retailing, and production. Furthermore, the increasing demand for enhanced solutions, such as gasification for waste management treatment, is projected to open up new prospects for the regional market in the coming years. The government is making investments in collaborations with foreign firms that have innovative technologies for managing food waste. As a result of these factors, the Asia-Pacific food waste management market is expected to expand in the coming years.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3084

Food Waste Management Market Players

Some of the prominent food waste management market companies are Veolia Environnement, Waste Management, Inc., Remondis SE & Co. KG, Clean Harbors, Inc., Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., SUEZ, FCC Environment Ltd., Stericycle, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, and Waste Connections, Inc.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Food Waste Management Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Food Waste Management Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Food Waste Management Market?

Which region held the largest share in Food Waste Management Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Food Waste Management Market?

Who is the largest end user Food Waste Management Market?

What will be the Food Waste Management Market value in 2030?





Browse More Research Topic on Food Related:

The Global Food Delivery Market accounted for USD 151 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach around USD 361 Billion in 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 12% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Food Service Packaging Market Size is anticipated to reach around USD 119 Billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecasting period 2020 to 2027.

The Global Frozen Food Packaging Market is expected to reach the market value of around USD 50 Billion by 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% in terms of revenue during the forecasting period 2019 to 2026

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com