07:00 London, 09:00 Helsinki, 2 September 2022 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

CONVERSION OF AFARAK INTO AN EUROPEAN COMPANY (SE) HAS BEEN REGISTERED

Stock Exchange Release

The Company announces that the conversion of Afarak into a European Company (SE) has today been registered in the Trade Register and the Company has therefore also changed its name to Afarak Group SE.

Conversion into an SE does not affect the Company’s domicile, location of the head office or the employees’ employment contracts. The role of shareholders will also remain unchanged.

Helsinki, September 2, 2022

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

