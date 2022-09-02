Proactive news headlines including Piedmont Lithium, Tempus Resources, Creso Pharma Ltd and Southern Gold

Sydney, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has selected Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn county as the location to build a 30,000 tonne per annum LHP-2 lithium hydroxide operation, complementing the company’s lithium assets and supporting the development of a fully integrated lithium business in North America. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has raised around $3.9 million through an entitlement offer that closed on August 29. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s subsidiary Sierra Sage Herbs LLC (SSH) has secured a US$214,000 purchase order for its new all-natural skincare collection in about 400 select Walmart stores across the US. Click here

Southern Gold Ltd (ASX:SAU) has lodged 71 new licence applications after completing one of its most comprehensive field programs in South Korea focused on generating new exploration targets for next year. Click here

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) has engaged Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Ltd as its strategic advisory partner in the development of its namesake project near Broken Hill in New South Wales. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has added $25 million to the war chest with a successful share placement, clearing the financial runway to accelerated development at the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd says its play-and-earn casual mobile gaming subsidiary GAMEE has partnered with Cool Cats NFT collection to launch Cool Cats Combinations, a hexa-based numbered tile game, in its Arc8 application. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has welcomed progress on the Sammons 315310C well by joint venture partner and AMI operator, Vecta Oil and Gas Ltd on the Serenity prospect in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) says the Regional Government of Extremadura has approved a decree-law to require lithium mineral resource projects to incorporate downstream lithium mineral processing in the Spanish region. Click here

