Spar Nord issues Senior Non-Preferred Notes for NOK 800 million and SEK 350 million

Following dialogue with investors in Scandinavia, Spar Nord has carried out its fourth issue of Senior Non-Preferred (so-called MREL capital) for NOK 800 million and SEK 350 million. The issue is part of Spar Nord’s plan to comply with the capital demands that follow from the bank’s appointment as Systemically Important Financial Institution.

The issue is divided into 3 tranches:

NOK 600 million (ISIN code NO0012694308) with a term of 5 years and a fixed coupon of mid-swap + 190 bps.

NOK 200 million (ISIN code NO0012694316) with a term of 5 years and a floating coupon of 3m NIBOR + 200 bps.

SEK 350 million (ISIN code DK0030511886) with a term of 4.5 years with possible early redemption after 3.5 years and a fixed coupon of mid-swap + 180 bps.

The issue will be documented with Spar Nord’s EMTN program and the bonds will be listed on Euronext in Dublin. The bonds are expected to receive a rating from Moody’s of A3.

The issue is arranged by Danske Bank, SEB and DNB.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.

