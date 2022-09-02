Widespread Applications Across Several Scientific Disciplines Is Expected To Push The Growth Of Microscopy Devices Market By 8.5% CAGR During Forecast Period; States Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global microscopy devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Increase in growth of contract research organizations has boosted the demand for microscopy devices. Moreover, major key companies are outsourcing their research and development to focus more on their key segment and reduce their expenditures.

Increasing emphasis on life sciences such as nano science and pharmacology & toxicology has boosted the need for advanced microscopes. Moreover, major applications of microscopes also include semiconductor technology, nanotechnology and cellular biology.

Surge in incidence of chronic diseases, rising emphasis on the study of diseases mechanisms are expected to boost the growth of the clinical pathology segment. Moreover, surge in applications of microscopy devices is witnessed to assess the pathological changes in various diseases such as Alzheimer and Parkinson’s diseases. In addition to this, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, surge in focus on the study of disease mechanisms are poised to boost the clinical pathology segment.

Due to covid-19 pandemic, many key players are accelerating their production of microscopes owing to their wide usage to detect the presence of novel coronavirus in the samples. For instance, Nikon Corporation is enhancing its supply chain to ensure supply of electron microscopes to various medical facilities, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

Besides this, most healthcare institutions across are rapidly adopting optical microscopes due to their applications in drug discovery, cell biology, and clinical pathology.

Key Takeaways:

By application, cell and molecular biology are expected to register the fastest growth amongst all microscopy applications segment. Moreover, the cell and molecular biology segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate due to increased research and development expenditure and higher adoption of electron and scanning probe microscopes. Also, Asia pacific market is anticipated to occupy over half of the global microscopy devices, expanding at 1.7X during the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness a growth of 1.6X during the forecast period owing to increased government funding for research & development in life sciences segment.





Growth Drivers:

Increase in patent filling application rates, high transparency and flexible regulatory systems across developed regions are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Rise in healthcare institutes across various developed economies is anticipated to use microscopy devices such as optical microscopes due to its applications in drug discovery, cell biology and clinical pathology.

In addition to this, deregulation of markets in several countries has allowed key microscopy devices manufacturers to penetrate the Asia-Pacific market. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to occupy over half of the global microscopy devices market, growing at 1.7x during the forecast period.

Owing to rise in number of Covid-19 cases, demand for covid-19 testing has increased and ultimately the demand for microscopic devices has also surged.

Competitive Landscape: The global microscopy devices market is highly consolidated with the presence of various key players. Various key players in the market are expanding their portfolio and offering diverse range of microscopy devices.

For instance, Nikon Corporation launched inverted microscope, which offers improved stability and usability in research applications of life sciences. Moreover, its current microscope product portfolio also includes the SMZ25/SMZ18, ShuttlePix and A1MP/A1RMP series. Besides this, the company also manufactures stereomicroscopes, upright microscopes, super resolution microscopes and digital microscopes.





Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Olympus Corporation

JOEL Ltd.

Nikon Corporation

Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmBh

FEI Company

Leica Microsystems

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Bruker Corporation

CAMECA SAS.





More Valuable Insights on Microscopy Devices Market

By Product Type : Optical Microscopy Light Microscopy (Inverted and Upright Microscopy) Confocal/Multiphoton Microscopy X-Ray Microscopy Fluorescence Microscopy Phase Contrast Microscopy Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy Scanning Probe Microscopy: STM (Scanning Tunneling Microscope) AFM (Atomic Force Microscopy) NSOM (Near-field Scanning Optical Microscopy) Electron Microscopy: SEM (Scanning Electron Microscope) TEM (Transmission Electron Microscopy) STEM (Scanning Transmission Electron Microscope) FIB (Focused Ion Beam) Microscopy Accessories: Microscopy Cameras Objective Scanners Others

By Application: Cell and Molecular Biology Pharmacology and Toxicology Clinical Pathology and Diagnostics Surgery Biomedical Engineering Neuroscience Others

By End- users: Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Physician Offices Academic & Research Institutes

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)







