Acute Migraine Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 9.26 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global acute migraine drugs market is expected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2021 to USD 9.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Download Report (235+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12885



Migraine is a neurological medical condition wherein the person suffers from intense & throbbing headaches. The signs may include numbness, nausea, vomiting, and speaking problems. Migraines are also connected genetically and can impact individuals of all age levels. The throbbing headache can be caused by external elements like alcohol, hormonal changes, stress, and food allergies. Migraines are mainly self-treatable. Regardless, extreme cases need analgesics, no-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications, antipsychotics, and additional medications. The rising adoption of an inactive lifestyle has required younger people to have migraine problems. It is predicted to affect market development in the future positively.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global acute migraine drugs market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In January 2022, Elyxyb (celecoxib oral solution), a fast-acting liquid, was presented by BioDelivery Sciences. It is one of the leading FDA-approved ready-to-use oral solutions for adults with or without aura in the acute treatment of migraine.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/acute-migraine-drugs-market-12885



Market Growth & Trends



Migraine is a primary headache disorder that is usually indicated by recurrent attacks. Ergot alkaloids, inflammatory drugs, nonsteroidal anti- combination analgesics, triptans, and acetaminophen are some typically used medications for the treatment of migraine. The treatment of acute migraine is challenging due to the difficulty of predicting individual responses to a particular dose or significant nonresponse rates to drugs. After the beginning of symptoms, abortive therapy is primarily used as soon as possible to treat the disease. Opioids are usually defined as acute migraines in the (ED) Emergency Department despite policies proposing non-opioid treatments. Prochlorperazine, intravenous metoclopramide, and subcutaneous sumatriptan are provided to adults suffering from acute migraine. The (NSDUH) National Survey on Drug Use and Health says about 86.5% of individuals between the age group of 19 years and above said that they consumed alcohol at some point in their life, while nearly 68.4% mentioned that they drank alcohol in the past year. These numbers are predicted to rise quickly in the forthcoming years, pushing the market's development.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the oral segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 1.50 billion.



The route of administration segment is divided into injection, oral, and others. In 2021, the oral segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 1.50 billion. Oral medications are preferred more than different modes as they are easy to take and the result is quick.



• In 2021, the preventive segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and a market revenue of 2.40 billion.



The treatment segment is divided into pain-relieving and preventive. In 2021, the preventive segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and a market revenue of 2.40 billion. The preventive treatment contains the prescription of off-label and generic medications, including beta-blockers like atenolol and propranolol and anti-epileptics like divalproex sodium and topiramate.



• In 2021, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 1.59 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. In 2021, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 1.59 billion. Hospital pharmacy is a specialization in the field that incorporates different responsibilities, such as helping doctors apply drug therapy for acute migraine.



Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12885



Regional Segment Analysis of the Acute Migraine Drugs Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global acute migraine drugs market, with a market share of around 34.5% and 1.48 billion of the market revenue in 2021. It is affected by elements like the increased priority of critical players to establish the product in the region, more high accessibility to over-the-counter medicines and prescriptions, established healthcare system, among others. North America is expected to maintain its position during the projection time. Additionally, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share in the market. It is attributed to characteristics like promising refund policies and nongovernment support parties that support outstretching awareness about migraine and its available treatment options.



Key players operating in the global acute migraine drugs market are:



• Teva Pharmaceutical

• Pfizer Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Merck & Co.

• Johnson and Johnson

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• AstraZeneca

• Amgen



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global acute migraine drugs market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market by Route of Administration:



• Injection

• Oral

• Others



Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market by Treatment:



• Pain Relieving

• Preventive



Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market by End User:



• Online Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12885



About the report:



The global acute migraine drugs market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com