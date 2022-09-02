Issue of additional 2MEUR Green Bonds issue of UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos

The Company on 1 September 2022, has successfully distributed under private placement additional 2MEUR Green Bonds issue at 6,5% yield under Company’s 100MEUR Note Programme. Additionally issued bonds will be tapped to already issued bonds under ISIN LT0000405938. The bonds were subscribed by individuals and legal entities.
The additional 2MEUR Green Bonds issue (issue date 1 September 2022) is expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond main list of Nasdaq Vilnius, thereby supplementing the previously listed bonds under ISIN LT0000405938, during the period of 30 days after the date hereof.
Additional information:
|Issuer's full name
|UAB „Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos“
|Issuer's short name
|AEIB050025A
|Securities ISIN code
|LT0000405938
|Nominal value of one bond
|100 000 EUR
|Number of additional bonds
|20
|Total number of listed bonds after additional bonds will be listed
|400
|Total aggregated nominal value
|40 000 000 EUR
|Maturity date
|2025-12-14
Contact person for further information:
Tomas Milašauskas
Manager of the Investment Company
www.lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds