Issue of additional 2MEUR Green Bonds issue of UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos

| Source: ATSINAUJINANCIOS ENERGETIKOS INVESTICIJOS UAB ATSINAUJINANCIOS ENERGETIKOS INVESTICIJOS UAB

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

The Company on 1 September 2022, has successfully distributed under private placement additional 2MEUR Green Bonds issue at 6,5% yield under Company’s 100MEUR Note Programme. Additionally issued bonds will be tapped to already issued bonds under ISIN LT0000405938. The bonds were subscribed by individuals and legal entities.

The additional 2MEUR Green Bonds issue (issue date 1 September 2022) is expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond main list of Nasdaq Vilnius, thereby supplementing the previously listed bonds under ISIN LT0000405938, during the period of 30 days after the date hereof.

Additional information:

Issuer's full nameUAB „Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos“
Issuer's short nameAEIB050025A
Securities ISIN codeLT0000405938
Nominal value of one bond100 000 EUR
Number of additional bonds20
Total number of listed bonds after additional bonds will be listed400
Total aggregated nominal value40 000 000 EUR
Maturity date2025-12-14

Contact person for further information:

Tomas Milašauskas

Manager of the Investment Company

tomas.milasauskas@lordslb.lt

www.lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds