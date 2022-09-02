Mobile Phone Insurance Global Market Report 2022: Surge in the Number of Smartphones and a Rise in Number of Threats Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Phone Insurance Market By Phone Type, By Sales Channel, By Coverage Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rise in demand for mobile phone insurance on accidents, such as mechanical breakdown, accidental damage of phones or malicious & liquid damage, theft, and unauthorized usage is a major driving factor for the market. In addition, increase in adoption of high quality smartphones boosts the growth of the mobile phone insurance market by providing many easy solutions to the customers.
Moreover, the mobile phone insurance market has experienced an increase in the demand among consumers owing to a surge in the number of smartphones and a rise in number of threats in the form of loss, theft, accidental damage, repair or replacement of components, and others.
Therefore, these are the major driving forces for the mobile phone insurance market. However, demand for mobile phone insurance has also declined, with decline in sales of mobile phones since recent years. Moreover, consumer experiences and adoption of mobile phones remain a primary concern, which needs to be addressed by balancing the sales of mobile phones and its alternative uses in the market.
Thus, this is a major limiting factor for the market. Contrarily, various mobile phone companies across the globe are introducing new strategies to improve their market value and surge their revenue as well as enhance their customer experience. Some of the mobile phone insurance companies are providing applications and other technologically advanced services to their customers to keep their customer safe from the pandemic situation. Therefore, this factor will provide major lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
By Phone Type
- Budget Phones
- Mid High-End Phones
- Premium Smartphones
By Sales Channel
- Retail
- Online
By Coverage Type
- Physical Damage
- Internal Component Failure
- Theft Loss Protection
- Others
By End User
- Business
- Individuals
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Hungary
- Austria
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Hong Kong
- Viet Nam
- Philippines
- Indonesia
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY PHONE TYPE
CHAPTER 5: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL
CHAPTER 6: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY COVERAGE TYPE
CHAPTER 7: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 8: MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc.
- ASSURANT, INC.
- Asurion
- AT&T Intellectual Property
- Aviva
- Bolttech
- Chubb
- Digital Care sp. z o.o.
- Servify
- Singtel
- U Mobile Sdn Bhd
