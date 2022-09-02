Leading VC Firm, Black3Lab Capital Announces Investment in Ripe Web 3.0 Sectors

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black3Lab Capital, a venture capital firm built to empower web 3.0 companies with potential for global mass adoption, has announced investments in ripe web 3.0 sectors. Black3Lab's proposed $50 to $100 million fund will focus on building a genuinely feasible economy of web 3.0-fueled products and services for the global populace. In addition to investing in potentially productive web 3.0 sectors, Black3Lab will undertake the enterprise adoption of social media, gaming, and NFTs.





At a recently concluded launch ceremony, co-founder of Black3Lab, Alex Chong, announced that the putative investment fund is in partnership with three famous partners. The Black3Lab fund will focus primarily on enriching projects with the potential to accelerate global adoption.

"We are hyper-focused on web 3.0 companies with the suitable DNA to integrate with existing conglomerates with millions of customers for Black3Lab portfolio companies to tap. Ultimately, mass user adoption will allow web 3.0 platforms and projects to achieve explosive growth and sustainable revenue generation capabilities," Alex Chong reveals.

Unlike web 2.0, which gave rise to internet giants like Google, Apple, Facebook, etc., web 3.0 promotes user-centric ownership, harmonizing perfectly with human incentives. Speaking about the current web 2.0 internet phase and the rise of centralized tech giants, the co-founder of Black3Lab reiterated Alex Chong's claims of web 3.0's potential to deliver at least ten times the market opportunities of the former.

"User-centric networks deliver significantly higher and more explosive growth than their centralized competitors. At the core, you can always find more favorable terms for users. Web 2.0 gave birth to a US$10 trillion market, and now web 3.0 has the potential to deliver ten times the market opportunities," Candy states.

The Black3Lab fund will incorporate a dynamic trading strategy that delivers consistent returns of over 30% to investors.

Black3Lab Partners

Per Alex Chong's announcement at the launch ceremony held at the Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong, on 18th August 2022, Black3Lab has partnered with notable media veterans like Bob. Bob led the global collaboration team of some of the biggest media tech companies. He also led Strategies and Partnerships at Forkast—a web 3.0 media ecosystem.

Bob recapitulates Candy's idea of user-centric ownership as the key to driving mass adoption in the emerging web 3.0 space.

"Black3Lab Capital is notably unique: We exist not just out of the goal for strong financial returns but to foster the mass adoption of web 3.0 solutions. We believe user-centric ownership will be the key to unleashing the next-generation internet," Bob says.

About Black3Lab Capital

Black3Lab Capital is a VC firm founded in Hong Kong. Black3Lab aims to empower web 3.0 companies with maximum potential for accelerated mass success, offering high returns to investors. The team comprises renowned enterprise founders, tech developers, VCs, media executives, and F&B entrepreneurs keen on introducing a more equitable, rewarding, and innovative internet economy.

Social Contact

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/black3lab/

Media Contact

Brand: Black3Lab Capital

Email: info@black3lab.com

Website: https://www.black3lab.com/

PR provider:

https://finpr.agency

SOURCE: Black3Lab Capital