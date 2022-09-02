France Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Analysis/Opportunities, 2022-2026: Partnerships are Increasing to Develop Digital Instant Prepaid Gift Card Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prepaid card market (value terms) in France increased at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6%, increasing from US$31.48 billion in 2022 to reach US$40.72 billion by 2026.

In France, digital payments are becoming mainstream, and consumers are taking advantage of convenient and seamless payment methods.

The rising market attractiveness encourages fintech companies to enter the French market with innovative prepaid card solutions. Moreover, the French government is taking different initiatives to bring digital transit cards for passengers. The publisher expects that all these factors will act as tailwinds for the growth of the prepaid card market in France in the next four to six quarters.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in France.

With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.



Partnerships are rising to develop digital instant prepaid gift card solution

The French e-commerce industry provided an impetus to the usage of gift cards among customers. Consequently, the payment service providers and digital gift card providers are collaborating to provide innovative product solutions to attract more customers.

In April 2021, payment services provider, Nets and gift card provider, Gifted, are collaborating to introduce a digital prepaid gift card solution in France.

With this new offering, consumers can instantly receive the single-use gift card in their wallet.

Moreover, the merchant customers can also integrate these cards into their regular payments system.

The publisher expects that this new innovative solution is convenient for consumers, but the merchants can also quickly onboard these gift cards into their platform. Therefore, the partnership is expected to capture a more extensive customer base in the short to medium term.



Regional transit authority is targeting to issue mobile ticketing service

With the rising need for contactless payments amidst the pandemic, government authorities are introducing mobile ticketing solutions through technology providers.

In October 2021, the Paris transit authority, IDFM, has decided to introduce the digital version of its Navigo transit card with mobile ticketing solution on Android phones, using HCE technology.

The transit authority is responsible for the management of public transportation such as metro, buses, trains, and trams in the Paris region and also looks after the Navigo fare-collection program.

Notably, the fare cards technology used in the Navigo cards is managed by Calypso Networks Association.

The publisher expects that with the integration of mobile ticketing solutions in the Navigo Cards, more Android users will be able to access these cards, resulting in higher usage of the transit cards in the next four to six quarters.



Western Union partnered with Linxo to launch digital money transfers

In June 2021, Western Union collaborated with France-based budget management and bank account aggregation application, Linxo to enable the Western Union app users to make local and cross-border payments.

The Linxo customers can also use the platform to manage money transfers.

The users can transfer funds through the Western Union bank account or can use the card. Also, this platform can be used to have their funds paid out into several bank accounts and mobile wallets.

Scope



France Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

France Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

France Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017 - 2026

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

France Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

France Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

France Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

France General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

France Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

France Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

France Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

France Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

France Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

France Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

France Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

France Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

France Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

France Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

France Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

France Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

