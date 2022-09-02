Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG).



Investors with losses more than $100,000 in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 25, 2022. NYSE: CPNG investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 26, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Coupang, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the IPO’s registration statement failed to disclose that Coupang, Inc. was engaged in improper anti-competitive practices with its suppliers and other third parties in violation of applicable regulations, including: (i) pressuring suppliers to raise prices of products on competing e-commerce platforms to ensure Coupang’s prices would be more competitive; (ii) coercing suppliers into purchasing advertisements that would benefit Coupang financially; and (iii) forcing suppliers to shoulder all expenses from sales promotions, all of which served to artificially maintain Coupang’s lower prices and artificially inflate Coupang’s historical revenues and market share, that Coupang, Inc. had improperly adjusted search algorithms and manipulated product reviews on its marketplace platform to prioritize its own private-label branded products over those of other sellers and merchants, to the detriment of consumers, merchants, and suppliers, and that all of the above illicit practices exposed Coupang to a heightened, but undisclosed, risk of reputational and regulatory scrutiny that would harm Coupang’s critical relationships with consumers, merchants, suppliers, and the workforce.



Those who purchased Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



