North American UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) Market Report 2022-2028: What Does it Take to Capitalize on the Robust Growth Trajectory?

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the North American UCaaS Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market analysis provides valuable insights on UCaaS market growth drivers and restraints, competitive factors, and growth opportunities. It can be leveraged by market participants to develop sustainable growth strategies.
Fear of stagflation or recession is likely to dampen the momentum the industry has garnered in the past couple of years. Strong recognition of UCaaS benefits - including improved business continuity and enhanced remote/hybrid workforce productivity - is likely to be offset by budget tightening, delayed investments, and technology investment priorities re-evaluation.
The gap - in terms of growth rates and market share - between the winners and laggards among UCaaS providers is widening. This is compelling market participants to urgently seek greater differentiation and identify new growth opportunities. Providers with broader solutions portfolios (e.g., broadband, mobile services, SD-WAN, and managed security) and those offering freemium and/or mobile-ready cloud collaboration services are likely to see pull-through on UCaaS sales.
The addressable market is becoming more clearly segmented between organizations and/or users looking for collaboration-rich UCaaS and those with a preference for voice-centric cloud communications solutions. Specific workflows, user demographics or job roles, or types of communications approaches (e.g., single-vendor versus multi-vendor/best-of-breed, and security posture) often determine each organization's choice of a UCaaS solution.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the North American UCaaS Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Scope and Market Definitions
- Key Findings
- Key Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Organization Likely to Decrease Share of Workforce Using PBX, PSTN, and Both by 2025
- Forecast Assumptions
- Organizations' Cloud Migration Plans
- Enterprise Telephony/Business Call-control Environment Trends
- Revenue and Installed Seats/Users Forecast
- Net New Seats/Users Forecast
- UCaaS Penetration of the Addressable Market
- Installed Seats/Users Forecast by Country
- Unit and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Market Analysis by Country
- Market Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Percent Installed Seats/Users by Customer Size, 2021
- Desktop and Mobile Access to UCaaS Functionality, 2021
- Percent Installed Users by Type of Access, 2021
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast, Total UCaaS Market
- Monthly Average Cloud PBX/UCAAS Price Trends
- Preferred Cloud PBX/UCaaS Packaging
- Preferred Way to Purchase Calling Plans for Cloud PBX/UCaaS
- Competitive Environment
- Important PBX Features in Cloud PBX Solution/Provider Selection
- Important Capabilities in Cloud Communications Provider Selection
- Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution
- Importance of Purchasing Tangential Capabilities from the Same Provider
- Installed Seats/Users Share by Service Provider Brand
- Revenue Market Share by Service Provider Brand
- UCaaS Platform Vendor Market Share by Installed Seats/Users
- Selected Competitor Analysis
- Competitive Trends
- Important Aspects in Cloud PBX/UCaaS Provider Selection
- Intent to Switch Cloud PBX/UCaaS Provider Upon Current Contract Expiration
- Top 3 Reasons for Replacing Cloud PBX/UCaaS Provider
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Contact Center
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Mobile-first UCaaS
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced Collaboration
- Growth Opportunity 4 - International Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Vertical Strategies and Frontliner Focus
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Microsoft Teams Calling Enablement Services
4. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/654821