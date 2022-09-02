Global Over-The-Counter Veterinary Drugs Market to 2032 - Featuring Boehringer Ingelheim, Virbac, Hester Biosciences and Merci Animal Health Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Market Outlook to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market, growth prospects are obtained with maximum precision.
The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in this market in the coming years.
The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the Over-The-Counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market in the most comprehensive way for a better understanding of readers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand Side Trends
1.3. Supply Side Trends
1.4. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
2.3. Inclusion & Exclusion
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting The Market
3.2. Innovation/Product Development Trends
4. Market Background
4.1. Macro-Economic Factors
4.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook
4.1.2. Increasing per capita Healthcare Spending
4.1.3. Global Healthcare Expenditure & Sector Outlook
4.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.2.1. GDP Growth
4.2.2. Top Companies Historic Growth
4.2.3. Increasing tendency of people towards the health of their companion animals
4.2.4. Veterinary drugs and substance abuse related issues
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunity Analysis
5. COVID19 Crisis Analysis
5.1. Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact
5.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact
5.3. Current Economic Projection as compared to 2008 Economic analysis
5.4. COVID19 and Impact Analysis
6. Key Success Factors
6.1. Key Regulations
6.2. PORTER's Analysis
6.3. Rising Awareness
6.4. Key Promotional Strategies, by Manufacturers
7. Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Million) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032 , by Drug Class
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drug (NSAID)
8.3.2. Antihistamine
8.3.3. Decongestant and Bronchodilator
8.3.4. Antibacterial
8.3.5. H2 Receptor Antagonists
8.3.6. Nutrients and Supplements
8.3.7. Glucocorticoids
8.3.8. Lubricant Eye Drops and Artificial Tears
8.3.9. Anti-parasitic
8.3.10. Antidiarrheal Agents
8.3.11. Others
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Drug Class
9. Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Product Form
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Oral
9.3.2. Injectable
9.3.3. Topical
9.3.4. Others
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product Form
10. Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Sales Channel
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032
10.3.1. Veterinary Hospitals
10.3.2. Veterinary Clinics
10.3.3. Retail Pharmacy
10.3.4. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
10.3.5. Online Pharmacy
10.3.6. Veterinary Shops
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Sales Channel
11. Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032 , by Region
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017-2021
11.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2022-2032
11.3.1. North America
11.3.2. Latin America
11.3.3. Europe
11.3.4. South Asia
11.3.5. East Asia
11.3.6. Oceania
11.3.7. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
12. North America Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
13. Latin America Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14. Europe Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. South Asia Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. East Asia Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. Oceania Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18. Middle East and Africa Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
19. Country Level Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
20. Market Structure Analysis
20.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
20.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
20.3. Market Concentration
21. Competition Analysis
21.1. Competition Dashboard
21.2. Competition Deep Dive
21.2.1.1. 21.3.1 .Zoetis
21.2.1.2. Overview & Key Financials
21.2.1.3. Product Portfolio
21.2.1.4. Sales Footprint
21.2.1.5. Analyst commentary
21.2.1.6. Strategy
21.2.2. Boehringer Ingelheim
21.2.3. Virbac S.A.
21.2.4. Hester Biosciences Ltd.
21.2.5. Merci Animal Health
21.2.6. Elanco Animal Health
21.2.7. Ceva Sante Animale
21.2.8. Vetoquinol S.A.
21.2.9. Phibro Animal Health Corporation
21.2.10. Dechra Phaarmaceuticals PlC
21.2.11. Kyoristy Seiyaku Corporation
21.2.12. AlphaVet Animal Health Ltd.
21.2.13. AdvaCare Pharma
21.2.14. Alphafacts Health Solution
21.2.15. Bimeda Animal Health Inc.
22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
23. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqci0x