Electric Propulsion System Market Will Revenue to Cross US$ 409 million in 2022 to 2028 Top Companies report covers, new opportunities planning | In-depth Analysis Business Opportunities, consumption by Regional data, Market-specific

PUNE, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insights on "Electric Propulsion System Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation.

Electric Propulsion System Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global Electric Propulsion System Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Electric Propulsion System markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Electric Propulsion System market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Electric Propulsion System market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Aerospace Corporation,SITAEL,Bellatrix Aerospace,Busek Co. Inc.,Accion Systems Inc.

Electric Propulsion System Market Segmentation: -

"Electric Propulsion System Market Size 2022" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. This report provides information about Size, Types, Application, Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Gross margin, opportunities with future risk analysis. The report also describes top company profiles that present in market with trends worldwide. This article contains financial changes during years with Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Propulsion System market.

Electric Propulsion (EP) is a class of space propulsion which makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means. An electrically powered spacecraft propulsion system uses electrical energy to change the velocity of a spacecraft. Most of these kinds of spacecraft propulsion systems work by electrically expelling propellant at high speed. This report focus on Electric propulsion on the nano and microsatellite market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Propulsion System Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electric Propulsion System market size is estimated to be worth US$ 409 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 409 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 22.2% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type accounting for % of the Electric Propulsion System global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Type segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period

Electric Propulsion System Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)

Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

Other

Segment by Application

Nano Satellite

Microsatellite

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Global Electric Propulsion System key players include Aerospace Corporation, SITAEL, Bellatrix Aerospace, Busek, Accion Systems, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 80%. United States is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe, with a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, HET is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Microsatellite, followed by Nano Satellite.

Global Electric Propulsion System Scope and Market Size

The global Electric Propulsion System market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Propulsion System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Key Players in the Electric Propulsion System Market: -

Aerospace Corporation

SITAEL

Bellatrix Aerospace

Busek Co. Inc.

Accion Systems Inc.

Detailed TOC of Global Electric Propulsion System Sales Market Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Type (2017 VS 2021VS 2028)

1.2.2 Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

1.2.3 Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

1.2.4 High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)

1.2.5 Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Share by Application (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028)

1.3.2 Nano Satellite

1.3.3 Microsatellite

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Electric Propulsion System Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Electric Propulsion System Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.5.1 United States Electric Propulsion System Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

2.5.2 Europe Electric Propulsion System Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

2.5.3 China Electric Propulsion System Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

2.5.4 Japan Electric Propulsion System Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

2.5.5 Southeast Asia Electric Propulsion System Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

2.5.6 India Electric Propulsion System Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

3 Global Electric Propulsion System Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Propulsion System Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Propulsion System Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Electric Propulsion System Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electric Propulsion System Revenue

3.4 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Propulsion System Revenue in 2021

3.5 Electric Propulsion System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Electric Propulsion System Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Electric Propulsion System Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

1.To study and analyze the global Electric Propulsion System consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Electric Propulsion System market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Electric Propulsion System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Electric Propulsion System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Electric Propulsion System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

