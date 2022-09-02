Myovant Sciences to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a biopharmaceutical company that aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy, today announced that David Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., and Uneek Mehra, Chief Financial and Business Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time, Mr. Marek and Mr. Mehra will participate in a fireside chat. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings on September 13.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the Baird fireside chat, which will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors & Media section of the Myovant website at www.myovant.com.

ABOUT MYOVANT SCIENCES

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed five successful Phase 3 clinical trials across oncology and women’s health leading to three regulatory approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for men with advanced prostate cancer, women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids, and pre-menopausal women with moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis, respectively. Myovant also has received regulatory approvals by the European Commission (EC) and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for women with symptomatic uterine fibroids and for men with advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. Myovant has a supplemental New Drug Application under review with the FDA for updates to the United States Prescribing Information (USPI) based on safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 LIBERTY randomized withdrawal study (RWS) of MYFEMBREE in premenopausal women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids for up to two years. Myovant also is conducting a Phase 3 study to evaluate the prevention of pregnancy in women with uterine fibroids or endometriosis. Myovant also is developing MVT-602, an investigational oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

