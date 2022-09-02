Product Engineering Services Exceed valuation of USD 1,979.79 billion with Growing CAGR of 8.87% by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Key Player Analysis and Market Growth Factors

BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published comprehensive business research on “ Global Product Engineering Services Market ” which includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Product Engineering Services Market research report execution is becoming very vital for businesses to gain success because it offers many benefits including insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. The large-scale Product Engineering Services Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. This industry report also offers businesses the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information, and market shares for the company. Moreover, the Product Engineering Services Market business report blends together all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with the greatest clarity for strategic decision-making.

Global Product Engineering Services Market was valued at USD 1,003.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,979.79 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.87% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Overview:-

The management of product development projects according to a set plan while closely examining each step of the realization process, from the initial idea to the finished, marketable product, is another skill that is covered by product engineering services.

In today's cutthroat economic environment, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) quickly take advantage of social, mobile, and cloud technologies to foster innovation, speed up product creation, and cut expenses. Software product firms can improve their agility and responsiveness to the changing product engineering services market and competitive landscape by utilizing product engineering solutions from various product engineering organizations.

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Product Engineering Services Market including:-

IBM (U.S.),

Broadcom (U.S.),

Oracle. (U.S.),

Accenture (Ireland)

Infosys Limited (India),

GEP (U.S.),

Genpact (U.S.),

Proxima (U.K.),

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. (India),

Capgemini (France),

Wipro Limited (India),

HCL Technologies Limited (India),

Tata Consultancy Services Limited. (India),

DXC Technology Company (U.K.),

AEGIS Company. (India),

Corbus, LLC. (India), and Aquanima S.A. (Spain)

Recent Developments

Akka Technologies and AURA AERO teamed up to create electric aircraft in May 2021. Through this partnership, AURA AERO will have access to strong R&D resources for a variety of competencies, from engineering to customer service.

Imaginea Technologies, LLC was acquired by Accenture PLC in February 2021, adding about 1,350 cloud specialists to Accenture and boosting the worldwide capabilities of Accenture Cloud First.

Opportunities

Growth and expansion of end user verticals

In the manufacturing, IT, telecom, retail, healthcare, and BFSI industries, procurement outsourcing is frequently employed. As a result, during the anticipated period, the market for product engineering services is anticipated to grow quickly. The necessity for new IT solutions to be implemented along with current global consumer trends is what primarily drives the demand for procurement outsourcing services.

Key Market Drivers:

The trend of advanced technologies

Artificial intelligence is applied to product engineering services using a framework that offers market insights while streamlining and automating workflow operations. Businesses or industries are integrating advanced product engineering services for product innovation and sustainability.

Increased focus on Time to Market (TTM) system

TTM is an essential metric that raises business productivity across a range of industries. Businesses employ product engineering services to accelerate TTM and development timeframes. In order to help companies, consumers, and industries maintain product standards, regulatory compliance, and service quality while lowering TTM, providers of product engineering services offer their solutions and services.

How does the Report Aid Your Business Discretion?

This section of Product Engineering Services Market report highlights some of the most relevant factors and growth enablers that collectively ensure a high-end growth spurt

The report unravels details on pronounced share assessments across both country-wise as well as region-based segments

A leading synopsis of market share analysis of dynamic players inclusive of high-end industry veterans

New player entry analysis and their scope of new business models

The report includes strategic recommendations for new business veterans as well as established players seeking novel growth avenues

A detailed consultation services based on historical as well as current timelines to ensure feasible forecast predictions

A thorough evaluation and detailed study of various segments as well as sub-segments across regional and country-specific developments

Details on market estimations, market size, dimensions

A review of market competitors, their high-end product and service portfolios, dynamic trends, as well as technological advances that portray high end growth in this Market

Product Engineering Services Market Scope:-

Service

Product and Component Design

New Product Development

Design Support

Software Engineering

Embedded Software Services

Independent Software Services

Process Engineering

Organization Size

Small

Medium Enterprises and

Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

IT

Industrial Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Telecom

Others

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Product Engineering Services Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Product Engineering Services Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The product engineering services market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, service, organization size and industry vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the product engineering services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

