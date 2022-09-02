Capnography Equipment Market to Surpass USD 930.45 Billion by 2028 | In Depth Analysis by Share, Demand, Trends, Forecast

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Capnography Equipment Market.

The Global Capnography Equipment Market is expected to grow at more than 8.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 930.45 million by 2028 from a little above USD 550 million in 2021.

Factors like the growing use of capnography equipment during surgical procedures and post-operative monitoring, worldwide recommendations for the use of capnography equipment during patient monitoring for anesthesia (to improve patient safety), medical reimbursements for capnography equipment for post-operative monitoring across developed countries, and the growing number of complex and critical surgical procedures.

Because of their positive clinical outcomes, capnography devices have emerged as a preferred choice for monitoring malignant airway lesions. Growing awareness among people suffering from central airway obstruction, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and asthma about the availability of minimally invasive procedures with fewer side effects is increasing acceptance of capnography, an effective and non-invasive method of monitoring.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Get Sample with Latest Trends and Future Advancements at: (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID): https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1470/capnography-equipment-market/#request-a-sample

Regional Opportunities-In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 29% of the global market. by Region, North America captured the largest market share of the global Capnography Equipment Market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This growth can be attributed to the large target patient population in the region, the strong presence of equipment manufacturers, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases as a consequence of unhealthy lifestyles, and high-stress levels are the major factors that have resulted in the significant adoption of capnography equipment in North America.

Market Developments

Masimo Announces FDA Clearance of Radius PCG™ for the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform

Masimo - announced today that Radius PCG™, a portable real-time capnograph with wireless Bluetooth® connectivity, has received FDA 510(k) clearance. Radius PCG connects with the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform to provide seamless, tetherless mainstream capnography for patients of all ages. Radius PCG joins the growing family of tetherless Masimo technologies that includes Radius PPG™, which offers Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, and Radius Tº™, which provides continuous temperature measurements. Radius PCG requires no routine calibration, with accurate end-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2) and respiration rate measurements and continuous EtCO2 waveforms displayed within 15 seconds—all in a small, portable package that can fit in the palm of a hand.

Latest Press Release- https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/post/capnography-equipment-market-growth/





Capnography Equipment Market Scope and Segmentation

Report Feature Details Base Year: 2021 Projection Period: 2019-2028 Segment Covered: Product Segment, Technology Segment, Application Segment, End-User Segment Regional and Country Scope North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico



Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC



Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe



South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA Report Coverage: Market growth driving factors, challenges & pitfalls, opportunities, trends, key players analysis, and region analysis Market Players Covered NIHON KOHDEN (Japan), Philips (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), Smiths Group (UK), Masimo Corporation (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Largest regional market North America (39%) market growth Capnography devices are appropriate for respiratory monitoring since they are cost-effective and non-invasive. The industry is benefiting from the growing senior population and a shift in lifestyle. The development of portable, effective, and automatic capnography devices has been aided by technological advancements. Furthermore, strategic activities by leading companies have aided market expansion. For example, Masimo announced in April 2021 that its Radius PCG, a portable capnograph, had gained FDA 510(k) clearance. Wireless Bluetooth connectivity is included with the gadget. Capsule Technologies gained FDA approval for their innovative connected capnography-monitoring technology in September 2020. The company’s product portfolio was expanded as a result of this.



Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1470/capnography-equipment-market/

Capnography Equipment Market demand

Because the use of capnography equipment can improve the outcome of the aforementioned procedures, capnography equipment is expected to see increased demand in the coming years. Several government authorities and research groups have issued guidelines emphasising the need of this equipment in medical settings.

However, a scarcity of experienced specialists with technical knowledge of capnography tools could stifle market expansion. Because capnography devices are sophisticated, they require qualified operators to operate them. The usage of these devices may be limited due to a lack of competent personnel, particularly in underdeveloped countries. Furthermore, the exorbitant costs connected with various capnography equipment may stymie industry growth. Furthermore, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) closely oversees the development of these devices and allows their commercialization depending on their performance.



Key Market Segments: Capnography Equipment Market

Product Segment, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

Handheld Capnometers

Conventional Capnometers

Multiparameter Capnometers

Standalone Capnometers





Technology Segment, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

Sidestream Capnography

Mainstream Capnography

Microstream Capnography





Application Segment, 2019-2028, (in USD million)

Cardiac Care

Trauma and Emergency Care

Respiratory Monitoring

Other Applications





Detailed TOC of Global Capnography Equipment Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Capnography Equipment Market 7 Capnography Equipment Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key Companies 9 Capnography Equipment Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 Report Coverage- Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis



Check Discount on This Research: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1470/capnography-equipment-market/#inquire-for-discount

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector:

Cancer Diagnostics Market

Cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 16.87 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 44.22 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2029.

Current cancer diagnosis and therapy methods have serious flaws. Since a decade ago, novel nano-platforms providing simultaneous diagnostic and therapeutic functions for cancer, dubbed theranostic agents or simply theranostics, have emerged as a result of increasing knowledge and technological advancement in cancer biology, material science, and particularly nanomedicine.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10927/cancer-diagnostics-market/

Cancer Biomarkers Market

Cancer biomarkers market size was valued at USD 11.38 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 48.58 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2029.

A cancer biomarker is a substance or activity that can be used to detect the presence of cancer in the body. A biomarker is a chemical produced by a tumour or a specific body reaction to the presence of cancer. For cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and epidemiology, genetic, epigenetic, proteomic, glycomic, and imaging biomarkers can be employed.