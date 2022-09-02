Human Organs on Chips Market Share Value at USD 115.04 million at a CAGR of 29.8% by 2027

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Human Organs on Chips Market.

The market for human organs-on-chips was estimated to be worth $115.04 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to increase to $1.20 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 29.8% during 2022 and 2027.

Human organs-on-chip are artificial organs that mimic human organs. It is a multichannel 3D micro-fluidic cell culture apparatus that stimulates the physiological reactions, mechanisms, and activities of organs. A new model of in vitro multicellular human creatures has been developed as a result of the ability of researchers to analyze human physiology in an organ-specific environment using labs-on-chips (LOCs) and cell biology. This chip creates a small passageway for the blood and air to travel through many organs, including the heart, liver, brain, intestines, and lungs. These devices are built on a microchip with constantly perfused chambers populated by living cells and configured to stimulate physiology at the level of the tissues and organs.

The demand for lung- and kidney-based organ culture devices as well as an increase in the demand for organ-on-chips in drug screening are anticipated to drive the market for these products. Additionally, it is anticipated that the lack of donor organs and the availability of functional organs created in a lab will be a huge advantage in meeting the expanding need for organ transplantation.

Some of the important key players focusing on new technologies and launching new products to drive forward in the marketplace.

Some of the major companies are Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations, Tara Biosystems, and many more.

Competitive Landscape:

Nov 17, 2021: AIM Biotech Launches High-throughput Organ-on-a-chip System, The idenTx 40 Plate, to Recreate Human Microphysiology at Scale

Latest Trends:

May 26, 2022: The Innovations in Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip Europe 2022 Conference will take place in person on June 21 and 22, 2022, at the Hilton Rotterdam. It will focus on the significant and developing field of functionally relevant cell assembly employing Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip technology. These collections of "assembled cells" can resemble in vivo organ structure and have functional importance.

Regional Outlook:

North America dominated the worldwide organ-on-chip market in 2020 and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. This is attributable to a growth in the use of technologically advanced models, the presence of important players, and an increase in research and development operations for the development of new drugs. However, because to an increase in R&D efforts, an increase in healthcare spending, and diverse tactics among key competitors, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have a significant organ-on-chip market opportunity. In addition, according to the prediction for the Asia-Pacific organ-on-chip market, India and China would expand at rapid CAGRs.

Human Organ-on-Chip Market Scope

Report Attributes Report Details CAGR 29.8% Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2027 Segments Covered By Type, By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World Market Growth Driver increase in its applications in the healthcare sector.

increase in demand for lung-based organ culture and kidney applications.

increase in the demand for organ-on-chips in drug screening.

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/human-organs-on-chips-market

In order to manage the data produced by organ-on-chips, organisations that manufacture organs-on-chips are increasingly utilising big data. The problems that data created from organ-on-chips can overcome include sharing, integrating, and interpreting the data. Implementing big data algorithms on current high speed computer systems is essential for efficiently using the generated data. In the case of Netri, a France-based company that provides organs-on-chip to the industry, algorithms have been developed to extract the majority of functional network markers organ-on-chips (connectivity map between chambers, weight of connections, and small worldness of the network) that are compatible with MEA (Micro Electrode Arrays) devices from major suppliers.

Human Organs-on-Chips Market Upcoming Opportunities:

The Heart-on-chip sector will acquire $20.1 million in global yearly sales by 2027, creating the most opportunities in the human organ-on-chip market categorised by organ type. By application, the Toxicology Research category in the human organ-on-chip market will offer the most growth prospects, increasing its global annual sales to $39.8 million by 2027. The segment of biopharmaceutical enterprises, which will increase global annual sales by $73.0 million by 2027, will present the greatest prospects in the human organ-on-chip market segmented by end-users. The Testing area of the human organ-on-chip industry, which will see worldwide annual sales increase to $66.3 million by 2027, will present the most lucrative potential. The top opportunities in the human organ-on-chip market segmented by type of material will arise in the Polymer segment, which will gain $371.7 kilo units of global annual sales by 2027. The human organ-on-chip market size will gain the most in the North America at $64.7 million.

Key Market Segments: Human Organs-on-Chips Market

Human Organs-on-Chips Market By Type

Brain-on-a-chip

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Intestine-on-a-chip

Vessel-on-a-chip

Other Organs





Human Organs-on-Chips Market By Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Others





