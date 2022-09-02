The Worldwide EMC Filtration Industry is Projected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMC Filtration Market by Product Type (EMC Filters (1-Phase EMC Filters, 3-Phase EMC Filters, DC Filters, IEC Inlets, Chokes), Power Quality Filters (Passive Harmonic Filters, Active Harmonic Filters, Output Filters, Reactors)) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EMC filtration market is expected to grow from USD 861 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,160 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Increasing regulations for the environment and EMC across various industries such as industrial automation and medical will propel the growth opportunities for the EMC filtration market. The growing adoption of automated machinery and industrial robots will boost the adoption of EMC and power quality filters. A highly cost-sensitive market for EMC and power quality filters will restrain the market growth.

The market for 3-Phase EMC filters to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

3-phase EMC filters are experiencing increasing demand in high-power applications such as test equipment and industrial machinery. These 3-phase EMC filters help reduce unwanted electromagnetic interference within the conducted area of electromagnetic susceptibility of various applications such as motor drives, machine tools, and frequency converters. The general requirements for a 3-phase EMC filter design include line voltage, input currents, insertion loss, and size limitation.

The market players are involved in developing next-generation 3-phase EMC filters with optimized packaging for new designs and technology used in industrial machines. The new compact designs of 3-phase EMC filters help reduce carbon footprint significantly and allow the integration of connection terminals within the filter cubical.

The market for machinery & equipment in industrial automation applications to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing trend toward digitalization and integration of new technologies such as AI and IoT in manufacturing has resulted in industrial machinery and equipment susceptibility to EMI. Therefore, EMC filtration is required in this equipment and machines to ensure uninterrupted operations and intended outputs. The EMC and power quality filters are experiencing critical importance as EMI can result in interference and malfunctioning of machinery, which leads to faulty outputs.

The proliferation of IIoT technology in the manufacturing sector to increase business profitability, improve production efficiency, and ensure worker safety is driving the growth of EMC filtration, as the industrial machine operates close to each other, making them vulnerable to interference. High-frequency noise is present in most modern-day automation and manufacturing tools such as automated fasteners, lead trimmers, pick and place machines, etc. EMC and power quality filters play a key role in preventing noise propagation and interruptions.

North America to create the highest growth opportunities for the EMC filtration market among other regions during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for a significant size of the EMC filtration market and will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the region is a technology hub witnessing advancements in industrial automation and the Industry 4.0 revolution. Several standards related to emissions from electronics and susceptibility levels will increase the adoption of EMC and power quality filters in the region. Industrial equipment must comply with NEMA, ANSI, UL, SAMA, and IEEE standard tests to verify their behavior under EMI.

Additionally, the process industry in the region highly relies on automation owing to the requirement of high-quality products following different compliances. According to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), in Q2 2021, companies in North America ordered 9853 robots for USD 501 million, up from 5,196 sold in Q2 2020. This will drive growth opportunities for the EMC filtration market in North America.

