Hamilton Thorne to Participate in the 6th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that the Company will participate in the 6th Annual Lake Steet Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference being held at the Yale Club in New York, NY on September 14, 2022.



David Wolf, President and CEO, and Francesco Fragasso, CFO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd.

Equity Incentive Plan

The Company also announced that on September 1, 2022 it granted a total of 200,000 stock options to purchase common shares and 28,897 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to the Company’s CFO pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”). The options are exercisable at Cdn $1.50 per share and expire ten years from the date of grant. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company in accordance with the Plan. Option grants vest over four years and RSUs over three years.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Tek-Event, IVFtech, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

