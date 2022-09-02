Nanomix Announces Agreement with Mobility Health to Co-Develop a Lab Development Test for Evaluating Levels of COVID-19 Circulating Antibodies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanomix Corporation (OTCQB: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care diagnostics, today announced an agreement with Mobility Health, whereby Nanomix and Mobility Health plan to collaborate in the development of an LDT (Lab Developed Test) that can be deployed in a fully mobile lab to evaluate levels of circulating antibodies to COVID-19. Nanomix plans to supply the product elements and Mobility Health plans to complete development and validation of the test, with plans to file for a CLIA Lab Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the FDA.

Mobility Health founder and CEO, Sandra Gunselman, said, “Nanomix’s affordable, point-of-care technology will be used to offer patients a timely, highly accurate status of their protection against COVID-19 and allow them to make informed decisions in consultation with their medical providers. This offering fits extremely well with our mobile laboratory platform, while advancing our mission of providing innovative new products in the enduring fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.”

Dr. Thomas Schlumpberger, Nanomix CEO, said, “We share Mobility Health’s mission to transform community healthcare through increased accessibility to healthcare testing and services. We believe our eLab system is the ideal mobile platform to provide rapid testing of COVID-19 antibodies, as well as many other future indications.”

The Nanōmix eLab® system is a mobile, hand-held immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system designed for the needs of rapid point-of-care testing. The Nanōmix eLab® system offers a variety of benefits, including results in minutes, lower cost, and portability, while providing accurate, quantitative results comparable in quality to those provided by central lab testing. Furthermore, the company has recently introduced the S1 Panel Cartridge as an aid in rapidly diagnosing critical infections including sepsis. The panel provides quantitative test results for procalcitonin (PCT), C-reactive protein (CRP) and lactate (LAC) from a single venous whole blood or plasma sample type. The assay runs on the eLab® Analyzer with results available in approximately 12 minutes from sample to answer, versus the current diagnostic solutions, which can take hours to provide a test result. The S1 Panel assay has received CE marking in Europe and has UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration.

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix (OTCQB: NNMX) is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanōmix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections including sepsis. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nano.com .

About Mobility Health

Mobility Health is a biohealth diagnostic company focused on providing accurate, rapid testing of infectious diseases to protect population health and safety. Mobility Health was established with a mission to transform community-based healthcare by deploying new technologies that eliminate barriers to rapid, advanced molecular testing and healthcare services. Founded in 2020 by Sandra Gunselman, Ph.D., a molecular biology and laboratory operations expert with a passion for reaching patients in need, the company combines cutting-edge laboratory technologies with mobile capabilities to offer unique services to underserved communities. For more information, visit www.mobilityhealthlab.com

