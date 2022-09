Mr Sondre Helsing, Observer to the Board, has through his wholly owned company Hubris Industrier AS today purchased 350,000 shares in Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) at a price of NOK 3,55 per share. Following this transaction Mr Helsing owns 883,333 shares in the Company.







For further queries contact:

Sveinung CFO Mob: +47 952 90 460