Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market exhibiting a CAGR of 5.79 % and is expected to reach USD 37.9 Billion by 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Over the next forecast years, the Implantable Cardiac Monitors market will register a 5.79% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 37.9 Billion by 2029.

Over the next forecast years, the Implantable Cardiac Monitors market will register a 5.79% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 37.9 Billion by 2029.

Cardiac arrhythmia is a medical condition in which the patient experiences irregular heartbeats that are either too slow or too fast. The rate of heartbeat is further classified as bradycardia, tachycardia, and fibrillation for slow, fast, and irregular heartbeats, respectively. These diseases are becoming more common as a result of a variety of factors including high blood pressure, hypertension, smoking, tobacco consumption, and diabetes. These are the consequences of sedentary living, which increase with the consumption of high-calorie, high-cholesterol foods as cities become more densely populated. Furthermore, the aging population has contributed to the increasing prevalence of these diseases, as people with lower immunity are more likely to develop these disorders.

Implantable loop recorders are another name for implantable cardiac monitors. These are small devices that can be inserted into the patient's body to monitor his heart rate continuously. The prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias among all age groups has increased the market for implantable cardiac monitors. Furthermore, advancements in cardiac monitoring devices, as well as rapid adoption of implantable cardiac monitoring devices due to ease of implantation and convenience, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, the availability of alternative modes of treatment and the high cost of implantable monitors are limiting the market's growth to some extent.

Increased prevalence of myocardial infection, widespread adoption of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles among people worldwide, and the longevity and flexibility offered by this device are expected to drive the growth of the global implantable cardiac monitors market. On the other hand, the device's exorbitant price is expected to stifle growth to some extent. However, an increase in patient awareness of various treatment options for the management of cardiac disorders is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the industry's growth.

Recent Developments:

On Jan 21, 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation announced its plans to acquire a privately-held company- Preventice Solutions Inc., which currently has a full portfolio of mobile cardiac health solutions and services with a wide range of products such as short and long-term Holter monitors, mobile cardiac telemetry and ambulatory cardiac monitors in the Implantable Cardiac Monitors market. Boston Scientific has been associated with Preventice Solutions since 2015 as an investor

May 2020: Biotronik another leader in cardiac rhythm management had announced its new alliance with Acutus Medical to develop products of electrophysiology to treat cardiac arrhythmias across Europe and Asia.





Report Scope

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022 To 2029 Growth Rate CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2029 Estimated Market Value USD 500.03 million 2022 Forecasted Market Value USD 537.6 million by 2029 Analysis Duration 8 Years No. of Pages 162 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Types, Application, region



Regions Covered North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa







Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA







Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Phoenix Heart PLLC, Biotronik, Edwards Life Science, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Co, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips (Philips Healthcare), Nihon Kohden Co, Livanova Plc (Sorin)

Regional Scope of Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

North America

North America dominates the global implantable cardiac monitor market. This is due to factors such as the high rate of adoption of technologically advanced implantable cardiac monitors, the presence of major key healthcare companies, high consumer awareness, and a favorable reimbursement framework. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period due to factors such as an aging population, rising obesity, and the prevalence of atrial fibrillation in this region.

Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Players

The major players operating in the global Implantable Cardiac Monitors industry include

Abbott Laboratories Phoenix Heart PLLC Biotronik Edwards Life Science GE Healthcare Boston Scientific Co Medtronic Plc Koninklijke Philips (Philips Healthcare) Nihon Kohden Co Livanova Plc (Sorin)





Key Segments of Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Type, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Atrial Fibrillation

Epilepsy & Unexplained Falls





Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Application, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Hospitals

Cardiac Center & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)





Who Must Purchase? Or Important Stakeholders

Implantable Cardiac Monitors Companies

Healthcare and Medical Device Consulting firms

Research Organizations

Testing Laboratories

Medical Devices manufacturers

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

Regulatory Authorities

Others





Main advantages of the report:

The report presents information related to key factors, restrictions and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global Implantable Cardiac Monitors market share.

This study presents the analytical representation of the global Implantable Cardiac Monitors along with current trends and future estimates to govern upcoming investment pockets.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2029 to highlight the growth scenario of the global Implantable Cardiac Monitors market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape over the next few years.

Porter's five forces analysis shows the power of buyers and suppliers in the market.





