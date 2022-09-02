Increasing Road Accidents and Fall Injuries among Aged Population Primarily Driving Need for Orthopedic Navigation Systems: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding at a high-value CAGR of 17%, the global demand for orthopedic navigation systems is projected to increase to a valuation of US$ 433.8 million by 2027, predicts Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



By expressing three-dimensional computer images in comparative patient analysis, which is a feature of image-guided surgical systems, the orthopedic navigation system integrates information from pre-operative planning and intra-operative execution. These computer workstations for image-guided surgery include a surgical planning and display monitor, image-processing software, and a digitizing system.

As a result of bone spine damage to the spinal nerves, spinal cord, or neurological injury weakening, spinal injuries are the primary cause of mortality and morbidity. To reduce long-term functional disability, prompt medical and surgical care is essential, thereby driving the need for orthopedic navigation systems.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7660



Effective Results of Computer-assisted Navigation Systems

Other elements anticipated to influence the industry's revenue include associated benefits of computer-assisted surgeries (CAS), including low blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and simpler recovery.

Accurate implant alignment is made possible by CAS, which also enhances functioning, and quality-adjusted life years, and causes reduced discomfort, tissue damage, and problems.The aforementioned reasons are behind the rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries.

Another factor that is anticipated to increase orthopedic navigation system demand is the development of technology in orthopedic surgical navigation procedures, as well as the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, and increased investments in R&D.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for orthopedic navigation systems is expected to surge at a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2027.

Global orthopedic navigation system sales are anticipated to be driven by an increase in the use of minimally-invasive procedures and navigation software by doctors and surgeons due to the availability of affordable orthopedic navigation solutions and greater awareness.

In terms of technology, optical navigation systems are superior to electromagnetic (EM) systems because they expose users to less radiation and provide greater accuracy during difficult operations, allowing surgeons to move accurately through the anatomy of a patient.

Sales of optical navigation systems are expected to balloon at a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2027.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7660



Winning Strategy

Top manufacturers of orthopedic navigation systems are concentrating on raising knowledge about these systems as well as their use and advantages among patients and medical professionals alike. By providing Continual Medical Education (CME) sessions, manufacturers of surgical navigation solutions in developed nations have started to reach out to local communities.

As a result, more doctors and specialists are aware of the existence and application of orthopedic navigation systems. Furthermore, the 6- to 7-year warranty on commercially available orthopedic navigation devices makes the entire product sales cycle 7 years.

The market for orthopedic navigation systems is anticipated to expand rapidly over the forecast period due to increasing demand for technological assistance in orthopedic therapies.

Robotic-assisted surgical navigation robot NaoTrac was given CE mark clearance by Taiwan-based firm Brain Navi Biotechnology in November 2021. The company specialises in cutting-edge navigation robots.

Acuson Freestyle Elite ultrasound system, which can be used in conjunction with Artis angiography devices to provide quick and simple ultrasound guidance during interventional procedures, was introduced by Siemens Healthineers in March 2017.

Quick Buy – Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Research Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7660

Segmentation of Orthopedic Navigation Systems Industry Research

By Technology : Electromagnetic Optical Radiography Others

By Application : Knee Spine Hip Joint Replacement Others

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global orthopedic navigation systems market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technology (electromagnetic, optical, radiography, others), application (knee, spine, hip, joint replacement, others), and end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:



Orthopedic Braces and Support System Market : The global orthopedic braces and support system market was valued at around US$ 3 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 11% share of the overall orthopedic devices market. Sales of orthopedic braces and support systems are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031. Demand for knee braces and supports is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market : The global orthopedic power tools market is estimated at USD 2.2 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032. North America orthopedic power tools market accounts for the largest market share of 24.8%.The escalating online presence of players with a strong distribution network coupled with well-established healthcare infrastructure is one of the key factors fueling the market growth.

Orthopedic Footwear Market : The global orthopedic footwear market is majorly driven by rise in the number of accidents, which is the major cause of orthopedic injury. In addition to this, increase in the availability as well as variability of orthopedic footwear in various applications also promotes the market growth. In context of this, about 6% of the U.S. population has foot injuries, bunions and flat feet or fallen arches each year. About 60% of U.S. population older than 17 are suffering from foot and ankle related injuries, sprains and strains of the ankle.

Bone Biopsy Systems Market : The global bone biopsy systems market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 227.6 million in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 6% to reach US$ 408.9 million by the end of 2032. Sales of bone biopsy systems accounted for more than 30% of the global bone biopsy market at the end of 2021. Bone biopsy and bone marrow biopsy sampling have been one of the most painful experiences for patients. Efforts towards reducing this pain has led to the development of powered bone biopsy systems with increased efficiency.

Bone Marrow Processing Systems Market : A bone marrow processing system is a functionally closed, sterile system designed for automatically isolating and concentrating stem cells derived from donated bone marrow aspirate. Rising applications of bone marrow transplant procedures and bone marrow donation procedures used in the treatment of bone marrow cancers, such as acute leukemia, multiple myeloma, immune deficiency disorders, aplastic anemia, spinal fusions, lymphomas, non-union fractures, osteonecrosis and other rare genetic diseases of the bone marrow, is the primary driver in the market.

Bone Growth Stimulator Market : Bone growth stimulator market was nearly worth US$ 1.8 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to expand 1.6x over the forecast period, anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2031. In the short-run, bone growth stimulators revenue is likely to top US$ 1.9 Bn by 2022. The market for bone growth stimulators is dominated by North America. This is mostly due to the region's expanding elderly population and the growing burden of orthopedic illnesses. As of 2031, the U.S is expected to register a CAGR worth 5%.

About Us:

