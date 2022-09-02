Nano Labs Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Hearings Panel’s Decision to Grant Request for Continued Listing

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Labs Ltd (the “Company” or “Nano Labs”), a leading fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in China, announced today that the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”), indicating its decision to grant the Company’s request to continue its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), subject to the condition that the Company will demonstrate compliance with Listing Rule 5210(k)(i) on or before January 16, 2023 (the “Exception Period”).



On July 19, 2022, the Company received a staff determination letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq notifying the Company of the determination of the Nasdaq staff (the “Staff”) to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Global Market because of the Company’s failure to demonstrate compliance with the requirement that the gross offering proceeds be at least $25 million as outlined in Listing Rule 5210(k)(i). Following receipt of the Letter, the Company, through counsel, appealed the Staff’s determination to the Panel and attended a hearing before the Panel on August 25, 2022.

During the Exception Period, the Company is required to provide prompt notification of any significant events that occur during this time that may affect the Company’s compliance with Nasdaq requirements, including, but not limited to, any event that may call into question the Company’s ability to meet the terms of the exception granted.

