Based on the Future- AMCAP Hosts New Era International Capital Forum in Shenzhen on August 30

Shenzen, China, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMCAP Group, an international asset management institution, has long focused on market construction and one-stop service in China. Since 2022, on the premise of continuously improving the business skills of managers, AMCAP has made in-depth integrated innovation to the Group, and held the New Era International Innovation Capital Forum in Shenzhen China on August 30th, 2022.





AMCAP held this innovation forum, inviting more than 55 institutions in the industry to participate in the dialogue, aiming at further implementing the relevant policy guidance requirements of the financial industry, speeding up scientific and technological innovation and transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and promoting the achievement of financial technology construction. The meeting also strengthened AMCAP Group's efforts to promote the upgrading of digital operation of asset management institutions, focus on scientific and technological innovation, launch more suitable products, and extend innovative finance to the whole life cycle of the industry, so that more investors can deeply understand the future industry trends and establish a correct investment philosophy.



Participants in this innovation forum have extensively discussed how to reasonably control risks and establish a long-term financial management mechanism. Reasonable asset allocation is the premise of financial management. AMCAP Group Planner said: Balancing risks and returns is conducive to better grasping the investment mentality, helping to calm the mentality and persisting in long-term investment. Gary Brinson, the father of global asset allocation, once said that in the long run, about 90% of the investment income comes from successful asset allocation. This shows the importance of asset allocation.



AMCAP Group Planner said: Under the background of vigorously promoting integrated innovation in the industry today, choosing the appropriate fund asset allocation method and avoiding placing it in an irreversible sector can reduce the risk. The market is changing rapidly, and with the accumulation of investment experience, the asset allocation scheme needs to be continuously optimized. Therefore, it is best to manage financial affairs scientifically and adapt to individual needs.



