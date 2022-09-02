Liquid Bandage Market to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential with A CAGR Of 2.2% by 2022-2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Liquid Bandage Market.

The Global Liquid Bandage Market is projected to reach US$ 120.3 Million by 2029, rising at an appraised CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period.

A "liquid bandage" is a kind of wound-dressing procedure that is sprayed or painted directly onto the wound. Liquid bandages shield wounded nerves by maintaining the proper moisture balance, which reduces pain and hastens wound healing. These bandages are widely used as an alternative to regular bandages when healing wounds. Liquid bandages form a thick, colourless, and naturally sticky coating at the site of the wound that is antibacterial, waterproof, flexible, and permeable. Increasing numbers of medical professionals and patients with minor to major wounds are adopting liquid bandages. Key factors that are projected to propel the global market for liquid bandages include the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, bed source cases, and an increase in traffic accidents worldwide. Additionally, it is estimated that during the forecasted period, there would be an increase in surgical procedures across all medical specialties, increasing the market for liquid bandages. The market for liquid bandages is expected to be driven throughout the forecast period by rising demand for them as a result of its advantages, such as non-invasiveness and quick wound healing.

Recent Development: -

Alpharetta, GA — Chemence Medical, a world leader in medical cyanoacrylate devices and products, announced the U.S. Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) 510(k) approval of the company’s redesigned exofin fusion® skin closure system.

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2029 120.3 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered By Sales Channels, By Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil Key companies profiled Kobayashi.Co., Chemence, Advance Health, and Taisho.Co, Molnlycke Health Care, Schulke & Mayr GmbH, Haishi Hainuo



Liquid Bandage Market Players

The major players operating in the global augmented reality industry include Kobayashi.Co., Chemence, Advance Health, and Taisho.Co, Molnlycke Health Care, Schulke & Mayr GmbH, Haishi Hainuo

Impact Of COVID-19 on the Liquid Bandage Market

The liquid bandage market is geographically divided into five areas: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Due to the rising demand for liquid bandages, an increase in bed sore cases in the region, and a growth in surgical operations across a variety of healthcare sectors, North America is predicted to hold a leading share of the global market. Throughout the projected period, Europe is expected to occupy a sizable portion of the global market for liquid bandages. The usage of liquid bandages as an alternative to surgical sutures, together with other elements including well-established healthcare facilities and early adoption of technologically improved items, are expected to fuel the expansion of liquid bandages.

Key Market Segments: Liquid Bandage Market

Global Liquid Bandage Market: By Sales Channels

Online Sale

Offline Sale





Global Liquid Bandage Market: By Application

Acute Wound

Chronic Wound

Operative Wound





Key Objectives of the Liquid Bandage Market

Define and talk about the liquid bandage market globally.

Examine the major market segments as well as the liquid bandage industry dynamics.

Identify segments of the liquid bandage market with increasing growth potential and assign a market value to each area.

Determine the liquid bandage market by analysing the major trends affecting various market segments and nations.

To assess the liquid bandage market's regional growth and development.

Analyse each of these product segments' historical and present market values in terms of end users and geographical marketplaces.

Recognize the key players in the market as well as the importance of the leaders' competitive environment.





