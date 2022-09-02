ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 1 September 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1021.2p

- including income, 1029.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1023.0p

- including income, 1030.9p

Notes