Vita Coco Partners with Beautiful Destinations to Celebrate Coconut Farming Communities on World Coconut Day

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading coconut water brand Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO) is giving consumers the chance to participate in a collective fundraising initiative to give back to coconut farming communities this World Coconut Day (September 2). Vita Coco partnered with Beautiful Destinations, a leading platform for travel and lifestyle content, to produce short-form video content for the Vita Coco Project, the brand’s social impact program that empowers coconut farming communities around the world.

The video, which spotlights the coconut farmers that make Vita Coco’s business possible, debuts on Friday, September 2, on Vita Coco’s Instagram and TikTok pages; it invites consumers to like, comment, and share the post to generate donations up to $50,000 toward the Vita Coco Project.

For each like, Vita Coco will provide a coconut tree seedling for farmers to plant;

For each comment tagging a friend, Vita Coco will provide seedling supplies; and

For each video share, Vita Coco will support the lifetime maintenance of a coconut tree.



“Having a positive impact on the world is an important part of our business, and in collaborating with Vita Coco we saw an opportunity to raise awareness of the amazing things the brand is doing,” said Jeremy Jauncey, founder of Beautiful Destinations. “We love the product, the team, and all they stand for, and hope to continue supporting their mission of raising coconut farming communities out of poverty.”

Since the Vita Coco Project’s inception in 2014, Vita Coco has made a significant impact in these communities, empowering them through a community-based approach:

Built 35 classrooms for the next generation of coconut farmers and entrepreneurs;

Planted nearly 70,000 seedlings to replace aging coconut trees and promote biodiversity within coconut farms; and

Trained 7,000 farmers in regenerative and agronomic best practices.



“Every World Coconut Day, we look to celebrate our coconut farming communities. I’m particularly excited about our video this year because it shows our fans the diligence, spirit, and vibrancy that exists within our farming communities,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at The Vita Coco Company. “We’re really proud of this work with Beautiful Destinations. It was important for us to partner with Filipino creatives and a local team of travel and lifestyle content experts to tell the story in the most authentic and beautiful way possible.”

In 2021, The Vita Coco Company incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation, and in March 2022, The Vita Coco Company became a certified B Corporation™. The Vita Coco Project is a demonstration of Vita Coco’s commitment to protecting nature’s resources while building thriving communities.

To learn more about The Vita Coco Project, visit Vita Coco’s Impact page. To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com. You can also connect with Vita Coco on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes coconut juice, coconut milk and coconut oil. For more information, please visit vitacoco.com.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

ABOUT BEAUTIFUL DESTINATIONS

Beautiful Destinations is a multi-award-winning strategy, creative and content studio with one of the world’s most influential online travel communities. Voted by FAST COMPANY as one of the “World’s Most Innovative Companies.” Beautiful Destinations works with leading brands to create short form video content and marketing campaigns to its audience of over 45 million people on social media.



PRESS CONTACT

Mallory Smith, Dittoe PR

502-648-8446

mallory@dittoepr.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d67fecd-ee8a-4463-8fa4-08d9718f1be4



