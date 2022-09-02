Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size Worth USD 1.94 Billion by 2030 at 5.17% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pregnancy Test Kits Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Pregnancy Test Kits Market Information by Material, Type of Test, Product, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is set to advance at an impressive CAGR of 5.17% to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2030.

Pregnancy Test Kits Market Scope

A pregnancy test kit refers to a medical instrument used for detecting the traces of reproductive hormones within a urine sample. The reproductive hormones help determine the chances of pregnancy in females. These kits give quick results and are low-priced, which are the reasons for their strong demand in the healthcare industry.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 1.94 Billion CAGR 5.17% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Product, Technique, Technology, Cell Source, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase in the prevalence of unplanned pregnancy globally Improving the efficacy and clinical results of the testing kits

Pregnancy Test Kits Market Competitive Landscape:

The important firms in the pregnancy test kits market are

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc (US)

Piramal Enterprises (India)

Procter & Gamble Co. (Germany)

Cardinal Health (US)

Confirm Biosciences (US)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Alere Inc. (US)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Mounting awareness with regard to the latest pregnancy detection kits, rising knowledge about how to use self-detecting pregnancy devices and their benefits, and the surging preference for self-detecting kits boost the market size across the globe. Also, increase in pregnancy rate among adolescents and the surge in promotional events and campaigns by leading firms that also form alliances with celebrities to grab the attention of more consumers benefit the global industry.

Besides, frequent technical advancements in pregnancy test kits combined with the focus on expanding distribution networks by the manufacturers to push the availability of devices can also warrant bright prospects for the global market.

Increasing burden of fertility disorders among both women and men also contributes to the market expansion rate. The World Health Organization reported that in 2010, close to 48.5 million couples across the globe were unable to conceive. The organization also revealed the roughly 1.9 % of the female population between the ages of 20 and 44 years was unable to achieve live birth on the first try while close to 10.5 % who already had one child were unable to conceive the second time even after six years of trying. Hence, the rising prominence of fertility disorders has raised the demand and use of pregnancy testing kits.

Market Restraints:

There is a host of restraining factors in the worldwide market, including low knowledge levels among people regarding pregnancy kits, and inefficiency in testing in a few cases. The high price and strict government policies, especially in developing countries will challenge the industry participants as well.

Having said that, the mounting cases of adolescent pregnancy, surging sales of self-detective pregnancy kits, and the acceptance of planned pregnancy will create attractive opportunities for the players in the long run.

Pregnancy Test Kits Market COVID-19 Analysis

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for essential medical devices has risen considerably worldwide. The key focus is on the production of vaccines, with manufacturers working on raising their production capacities.

Healthcare workers are constantly responding to varied techniques of delivering the right care by adopting telemedicine, which brings down face-to-face interaction. However, the pandemic brought down the attention to other healthcare-based markets.

Pregnancy Test Kits Market Segmentation

By Material

Materials highlighted in the study include plastic syringes along with glass prefilled syringes.

By Type of Test

In terms of the type of test, the global market can be considered for Urine tests for HCG, blood tests for HCG, and more. The blood test for HCG not only helps detect pregnancy but also helps learn the fetus’ age, and find out the possibility of miscarriage as well as an abnormal pregnancy. As a result, blood test for HCG is generally recommended by healthcare professionals, which translates into higher sales and stronger market growth.

By Product

With respect to products, the global market can be split into line indicators (strips, cassettes and mid-stream devices and others) and digital devices. Digital pregnancy test kits help eliminate the possibility of any human error, by providing an accurate digital response, which is why these devices witness higher demand in the market. Encouraged by the growing demand, more and more players are focusing on designing digital devices to ramp up their sales.

By End-User

Lastly, the major end users in the market are clinics, households, hospitals, and more. Hospitals and clinics can most likely command the biggest share in the global industry, given their high propensity to manage huge patient volumes.

Pregnancy Test Kits Market Regional Insights

North America holds the biggest market size and the robust demand for pregnancy test kits in the region is the result of the high number of females that are aware of the latest technologies in this field. In addition to this, the mounting need for kits that facilitate pregnancy detection at home and technical advances that aim to raise the accuracy level and shorten the waiting period also benefit the North American market. The rate of unplanned pregnancy in the US has gone up significantly over the years, much higher than in other countries. A 2017 study by the Guttmacher Institute (U S) revealed that close to 52% of pregnancies were the result of couples not using contraceptives while 43% were the result of incorrect use of contraceptives.

The Asia Pacific is touted to be one of the fastest growing markets, in view of rising advancements in the healthcare industry combined with the increasing financial conditions of people. The market share is also bolstered by the rising focus of players on strengthening their supply chains, improving distribution channels, and the increase in awareness about the latest pregnancy devices due to the surge in family planning initiatives taken up by the government. The availability of pregnancy test kits on e-commerce websites, and the soaring number of promotional advertising activities by established brands in the region will also ensure substantial business growth in the near future.

