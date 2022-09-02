Iconic “Western White House” Sells for $15 Million

Hillsborough, California, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iconic “Western White House”, located at 401 El Cerrito Avenue, sold for a hefty $15 Million, making it the second highest-priced estate to sell in 2022 in the affluent community of Hillsborough, California. The historic, landmark property was represented by top-agent Jennifer Gilson of the Gilson Team at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, and Max Lo Real Estate Group. The sprawling estate, located in the most desirable area of Hillsborough, offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live like royalty.

With historic grandeur rarely seen, the “Western White House” ranks among the country’s finest legacy estates. The neoclassical Georgian Colonial was redesigned in 1930 by Julia Morgan, the first woman admitted to the Beaux-Arts de Paris architecture program, and California’s first woman architect, on commission by the Hearst family for whom she designed the legendary Hearst Castle. The palatial, 24-room residence sits on 2.9 acres of sprawling manicured grounds and features 11 bedrooms, 11 full baths, 4 half baths, a wine cellar, movie theater, gym and a library inspired by the Oval Office. When Gilson debuted the home to the market, it made headlines across the country overnight, including Bloomberg, the New York Post, Robb Report, and James Edition, among countless others.

“This home is an icon. From a rich history to famous residents, to impeccable design and custom finishes throughout, we were honored to bring it to market and find the ideal buyer,” says Gilson. “The exclusivity and prestige of the estate’s location only furthered its allure, which attracted global attention. It’s a privilege to have found this masterpiece’s next owner and steward of its legacy.”

Gilson’s recent sale is the second highest in Hillsborough this year, only to be topped by her record-breaking sale in January 2022, an ultra-sleek, new-build construction at 950 Macadamia Drive, which sold for a cool $15.47 Million.

