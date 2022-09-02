With 9.30% CAGR, Global Cellulose Fiber Market Size Worth US$ 60.01 Billion by 2028 | Cellulose Fiber Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cellulose Fiber Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Manufacturing (Natural Cellulose Fiber, Manufactured Cellulose Fiber, Semi-Synthetic, Synthetic), By Application (Cellulose Fiber for Textiles, Cellulose Fiber for Filtration, Cellulose Fiber for Composite Materials), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cellulose Fiber Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 35.20 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 9.30% and is anticipated to reach over USD 60.01 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Cellulose Fiber market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Cellulose Fiber market.

What is Cellulose Fiber? How big is the Cellulose Fiber Industry?

Market Overview:

The terminology "cellulose fiber" describes either man-made plant stalk fibers or cellulose in wood pulp. These fires offer unique characteristics, including moisture absorption and hydrophobicity, and are naturally adaptive. The two fundamental divisions of cellulose fibers are natural and synthetic cellulose fibers. Examples of cellulose fibers include cotton, jute, and other natural fibers, whereas man-made cellulose fires include viscose, lyocell, modal, and other materials.

Synthetically produced man-made cellulose fires are more affordable and environmentally friendly than their natural counterparts. However, they take much more water and energy to process than other things. Every type of fiber has a few beneficial characteristics acquired through various chemical processes.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cellulose-fiber-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 222+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and ForecastGrowth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Cellulose Fiber market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 9.30% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Cellulose Fiber market size was worth around US$ 35.20 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 60.01 billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. By process of manufacturing, the natural cellulose fiber category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, cellulose fiber for the textile segment dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, The Asia Pacific dominated the cellulose fiber market in 2021.

Industry Growth Drivers:

Increased focus on environmentally friendly and biodegradable fiber drives the market growth

One of the key elements driving the expansion of the global cellulose fiber market is the global focus on creating environmentally friendly and biodegradable fiber. Many companies strive to transition away from the commonly used petrochemical-sourced fibers, which emit considerable amounts of carbon into the environment, as awareness of climate change, environmental degradation, and sustainability has grown. The price of cellulose fiber has considerably impacted the growth of the global cellulose fiber market. The market requires a significant investment in knowledge & resources and high capital intensity.

Restraints

The high cost of cellulose fiber may hinder the market growth

The growth of the global cellulose fiber business has been significantly restricted by the price of cellulose fiber. Due to how volatile and constantly changing their costs are, large-scale businesses are limited in how they can employ raw resources.

The sector's biggest issue is the significant investment in research and development necessary to generate new technology or goods. The industry has several difficulties, including persistent raw material price volatility, a declining cotton supply, and strict international environmental rules regarding trees.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/cellulose-fiber-market



Cellulose Fiber Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Since the COVID-19 illness began making headlines in December 2019, practically every country on the planet has been affected by the disease, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the situation as a "global health catastrophe." The global ramifications of the Covid illness 2019 (COVID-19) are only just beginning to become apparent, and in 2020, they will have a significant impact on the industry that deals with cellulose fibers. The flare-up of COVID-19 has had several positive results, such the cancellation of flights, the boycotting of travel, isolation, the closing of cafés, and prohibitions on all gatherings that take place indoors and outdoors. In addition to this, it has resulted in a major slowdown in production, a rise in market volatility, a decline in corporate confidence, an increase in populist hysteria, and future vulnerability in over forty countries.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global cellulose fiber Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global cellulose fiber market include:

Sappi Group

Tembec Inc.

Birla Cellulose

Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd.

The Lenzing Group

Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

Tangshan Sanyou Group

Ioncell

Fulida Group Holding Co. LTD.

Bacterial Cellulose Solutions

ManasiAoyang Technology Co. Ltd.

Browse the full “Cellulose Fiber Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Manufacturing (Natural Cellulose Fiber, Manufactured Cellulose Fiber, Semi-Synthetic, Synthetic), By Application (Cellulose Fiber for Textiles, Cellulose Fiber for Filtration, Cellulose Fiber for Composite Materials), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cellulose-fiber-market



Cellulose Fiber Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cellulose fiber market has been segmented into the process of manufacturing, application, and region. The global market is divided into natural cellulose fiber, manufactured cellulose fiber, semi-synthetic and synthetic based on manufacturing. The natural cellulose fiber category dominated the market in 2021. The global cellulose fiber market has been divided into cellulose fiber for textiles, cellulose fiber for filtration, and cellulose fiber for composite materials based on application. The cellulose fiber for textiles segment market dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The global cellulose fiber market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Due to significant demand in the industrial and textile industries, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market for cellulose fiber in 2021. The region is anticipated to have a similar growth trend throughout the anticipated period because of the rise in demand from industrial, textile, and other application segments.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, Taiwan, and Indonesia are the region's major markets. These countries make and trade fibers used in numerous end-use industries. Bangladesh and Vietnam are potential future markets for the product. However, it is projected that strict forestry rules would restrict the product's expansion during the following forecast years.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/cellulose-fiber-market



Recent Industry Developments:

In 2022: Sappi has pledged to contribute to the solution and is attempting to decarbonize its business practices. As the next step in its long-term commitment to preserving the planet and promoting sustainable production on a global scale, it will stop using coal at its German facility in Stockstadt. To achieve this, Boiler 9, the mill's current coal-fired boiler, will be demolished, and the mill will run entirely on natural gas and renewable biomass.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cellulose Fiber industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Cellulose Fiber Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cellulose Fiber Industry?

What segments does the Cellulose Fiber Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cellulose Fiber Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 35.20 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 60.01 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Sappi Group, Tembec Inc., Birla Cellulose, Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd., The Lenzing Group, Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., Tangshan Sanyou Group, Ioncell, Fulida Group Holding Co. LTD., Bacterial Cellulose Solutions, ManasiAoyang Technology Co. Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Manufacturing, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cellulose-fiber-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Cellulose Fiber market is segmented as follows:

By Manufacturing

Natural Cellulose Fiber

Manufactured Cellulose Fiber:

Semi-Synthetic

Synthetic

By Application

Cellulose Fiber for Textiles

Cellulose Fiber for Filtration

Cellulose Fiber for Composite Materials

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Cellulose Fiber Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cellulose-fiber-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Manufacturing, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Ceramic Fiber Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/ceramic-fiber-market



- Cell-based Assays Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/cell-based-assays-market



- Antistatic Agents Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/antistatic-agents-market



- Agricultural Testing Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/agricultural-testing-market



- Additive Masterbatch Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/additive-masterbatch-market



- Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

