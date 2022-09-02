Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Modus Therapeutics initiates inclusion in phase 1 study of sevuparin in pediatric patients with severe malaria

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN September 2, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Modus Therapeutics has included the first patient in the company’s phase 1 clinical study SEVUSMART, which aims to evaluate the drug candidate sevuparin in pediatric patients with severe malaria.



Modus Therapeutics is developing sevuparin for the treatment of sepsis/septic shock and other systemic inflammatory diseases, such as severe malaria. In the phase 1 clinical trial, sevuparin’s safety profile and tolerability at escalating doses will be evaluated. The objective is to include up to 20 pediatric patients, between the ages of 3 months and 12 years, with severe malaria. The study is being conducted at Kilifi County Hospital in Kenya and aims to identify the appropriate dose in combination with standard treatment ahead of future clinical studies.

The study is being carried out in collaboration with a research team led by Professor Kathryn Maitland at Imperial College London, UK. The project is funded by a research grant from Wellcome.

”Sevuparin has shown promising effects on the malaria parasite and has the potential to improve the treatment of severe malaria in children, which is a serious medical problem in some parts of the world. This collaboration will generate increased knowledge about the properties of sevuparin for the future development of the project,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Severe malaria remains an unaddressed medical problem in the parts of the world with endemic malaria, and the condition primarily affects young children. In severe malaria, the parasitic infection causes a systemic inflammation syndrome that shares similarities with sepsis and other severe conditions. Without adequate treatment this could progress into shock and multi-organ failure.

Karolinska Development’s direct ownership interest, and indirect ownership interest via KDev Investment, in Modus Therapeutics amounts to 38% and 17%, respectively.

