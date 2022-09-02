Sinus Dilation Devices Market worth $3.8 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinus Dilation Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2022 to USD 3.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by Increasing availability of reimbursements, Increasing cases of chronic sinusitis. However, Availability of non-surgical treatments for chronic sinusitis and lack of skilled ENT surgeons are some of the restraints for which may hinder the growth of this market.

List of Key Players in the Sinus Dilation Devices Market are:

Acclarent, inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US),

Olympus Corporation (Japan),

Entellus Medical Inc. (A Subsidiary of Stryker) (US),

Medtronic Plc. (Ireland),

Smith & Nephew plc (UK),

Intersect ENT, Inc. (US),

SinuSys Corporation (US),

InnAccel Pvt. Ltd (India),

MERIL LIFE SCIENCES PVT Ltd. (India),

Optim LLC (US).

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Dynamics:

Driver: Upsurging Cases of Chronic Sinusitis

Opportunity: Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies.

Challenge: Survival of Small Players and New Entrants

Key Findings of the Study:

China is anticipated to account the largest share of Apac sinus dilation devices market

UK is forecasted as the fastest growing market of sinus dilation devices in Europe

Standalone sinus dilation procedure in the procedure segment to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.”

North America dominates the global sinus dilation devices market

Sinuscope in the endoscope product segment to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.”

Based on the product, the sinus dilation devices market is classified into Balloon sinus dilation devices, Endoscopes (Sinuscopes, Rhinoscopes), Sinus stents/implants, and Handheld instruments. The sinuscope segment is expected to dominate because of its wider application which provides clear images of the inspection area necessary for diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical sinus, and nasal procedures likewise Several players are focusing on introducing new products in the market to strengthen their product offerings. These are the key factors driving the growth of the Sinuscopes in the market.

US dominates the North American sinus dilation devices market

Based on the North America region, the sinus dilation devices market is divided into US and Canada. US is expected to dominate the sinus dilation devices market. The increasing prevalence of sinusitis and the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures performed, favourable reimbursement scenarios for sinus dilation procedures, and the availability of technologically advanced sinus dilation devices, are the key factor driving market growth in the US.

