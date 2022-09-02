Disposable Endoscopes Market is anticipated to reach a Valuation of US$ 5.3 Bn by the end of 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest analysis, valuation of the global disposable endoscopes market was around US$ 909.9 Mn in 2021. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 17.6% from 2022 to 2032 and reach an estimated valuation of around US$ 5.3 Bn in 2032.



Endoscope-related infections can be differentiated into endogenous and exogenous. Presence of microbes that have the ability to form biofilms or adhere to medical devices can possess the ability to cause cross-contamination in healthcare settings. Hence, disposable endoscopes are a better option that allows healthcare facilities to skip the steps of reprocessing and also reduce the chances of acquiring infections. Between 2019 and 2020, in the U.S., there was a 24% increase in central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI), with the largest increase observed in ICU (50%), as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Growing investments in research and development activities & healthcare settings to develop novel products with an emphasis on low-cost product offerings and lesser infection exposure, are also expected to propel the disposable endoscopes market during the forecast period. Emerging startups are focusing on improving features of endoscopes to attract more customers.

The use of ultra-thin polymer fiber allows reaching anatomical sites that were formerly unreachable. Increasing preference among physicians and patients for the detection of cancer & tumors and reducing the risk of infection due to the safety and efficacy of endoscopic procedures would also favor growth in the disposable endoscopes market.

In August 2021, for instance, a customized peregrine endoscope from 3NT was launched to provide clinicians with a close-up view of the difficult-to-reach regions with sinuses to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions, including polyps and cancer.

Key Takeaways: Disposable Endoscopes Market

Disposable bronchoscopes are the leading product type and held approximately 30.1% of the global market share in 2021.

of the global market share in 2021. By end user, hospitals are dominating the global disposable endoscopes market and are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China is one of the leading manufacturers of disposable endoscopes and it held a market share of around 6.7% in 2021.

in 2021. Germany exhibited a share of around 7.5% in the Europe disposable endoscopes market in 2021.

in the Europe disposable endoscopes market in 2021. North America is considered to be the leading region and held a share of 36.8% in 2021.





“Growing emphasis on technological advancement and development of cost-effective disposable medical equipment are set to propel sales of disposable endoscopes across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: Disposable Endoscopes Market

The market for disposable endoscopes is highly fragmented with the presence of several local, emerging, as well as established players. Key players are focusing on new product launches with additional features, obtaining regulatory approvals, and increasing their manufacturing capabilities to compete with their rivals.

For instance,

In April 2022 , Ambu launched a single-use endoscope and accompanying mA scope, known as Ascope 4 Rhinolaryngo Slim and Aview 2 Advance HD monitor, which would enable fiberoptic endoscopic evaluation of swallowing.

, Ambu launched a single-use endoscope and accompanying mA scope, known as Ascope 4 Rhinolaryngo Slim and Aview 2 Advance HD monitor, which would enable fiberoptic endoscopic evaluation of swallowing. In May 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation attained CE approval for its EXALT Model B. It is a single-use bronchoscope, a device made for bedside operations in the ICU and operating room.

Key Players:

Ambu A/S

Olympus America

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

NeoScope Inc.

Coloplast Corp

Endotherapeutics Pty Ltd

Laborie

Shenzhen Tianlang Medical

Intersurgical

Teleflex Incorporated.

Bell Medical Inc.

PENTAX Medical

CooperSurgical Inc.

Meditrina, Inc.

UroViu Corporation

Adler MicroMed, Inc.

Advin Health Care

KARL STORZ SEACON





Get More Valuable Insights on Disposable Endoscopes Market

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the disposable endoscopes market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global disposable endoscopes market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and presents a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on products (disposable bronchoscopes, disposable cystoscopes, disposable duodenoscopes, disposable esophagoscopes, disposable hysteroscopes, disposable laryngoscopes, disposable proctoscopes, and disposable ureteroscopes), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, and diagnostic center), across seven key regions of the world.

