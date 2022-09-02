Flex LNG - AGM Notice

September 2, 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 30, 2022. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found attached and on our website at www.flexlng.com.



The Board of Directors

Flex LNG Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



